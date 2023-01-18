Hockey World Cup: Hardik Singh, India’s rockstar, is fine; Harmanpreet’s form remains a worry as must-win game against Wales lies ahead

As if to show he is no longer in pain, Hardik Singh bounces a football on the turf a couple of times and – aware that the cameras are following him – launches a flat cross-field pass that would’ve made any footballer worth his salt proud. And to really drive home his point, he looks across, smiles and leaves without saying a lot. Like most of the last week, he let his skills do the talking.

Against England on Friday, India’s best outfield player so far in the World Cup had left the field wincing in pain and clutching at his right hamstring. At that moment, it felt like his tournament was done. India coach Graham Reid, too, thought for a moment he’d lost a player who, with his prancing runs combined with wristy stick-work that’s a throwback to the yesteryears, has sparked the attacks.

On the eve of their final group-stage match on Thursday against Wales, those concerns evaporated. Yet, against the inexperienced Wales, making their World Cup debut, India are unlikely to take any risks. “The prognosis immediately didn’t look good but the MRI gives hope that he’ll play in the tournament again,” Reid said.

From India’s point of view, Hardik’s explosion on the big stage has been one of the stories of the World Cup. He’s been the spark of an otherwise underwhelming attack, which – after scoring three-four goals on average in a match coming into the World Cup – has seemingly lost its scoring touch. Among the top six of the world, India has scored the fewest number of goals, finding the backboard just twice in their two games.

And they know that will have to change on Thursday if they hope to top the group.

Scenarios to top group

It’s not a question of progressing out of the group. India are already through to the knockout rounds but what route they’ll take will be determined on Thursday.

The hosts are level on points with England (4 each) but are second due to an inferior goal difference (two to five). This could eventually come into play to decide which team wins the group. Only the pool toppers are assured of a direct spot in the quarterfinals while the second and third-placed teams will have to go via the playoff route.

While winning the group won’t relieve any pressure in terms of the opponent India will face in the quarterfinals. Regardless of how they reach quarters, India is likely to battle either Germany or Belgium for a spot in the semifinals. Finishing ahead of the three other teams in the group, however, will make sure they won’t have to face potential banana-skin opponents like New Zealand and Malaysia to simply make it to the quarterfinals.

To top the Pool, India will have to:

* Beat Wales and hope England lose or drop points against Spain; or,

* Beat Wales by a higher goal margin in case England win to head the group on goal difference.

Handling scoreboard pressure

Reid said it was an ‘advantage’ for India that they’ll know exactly what they need to do before they step on the field, given England and Spain will play before them. The tricky bit will be handling the scoreboard pressure.

The aim will be to ‘play a normal game, move the ball around and play simple’, Reid said. But India have a tendency to try too hard in these kinds of situations and end up with nothing.

In spite of the goal drought, India find themselves in a position where they can still top the group only because of the way the team has defended. Along with Netherlands and England, India are the only team that hasn’t conceded a goal so far in the World Cup, which is an achievement in itself for a team that leaked goals.

India will fancy their chances of completing a hat-trick of clean sheets against Wales but like their neighbours England, they too can be dangerous from penalty corners. At the Commonwealth Games last year, Wales’ only goal against India came from a drag-flick by Gareth Furlong.

Harmanpreet Singh’s hat-trick that afternoon handed India a facile win and ensured they finished on top of the group ahead of England on goal difference. Harmanpreet, now the team captain, hasn’t been as efficient so far in the tournament as he’d hoped to be. To add to the team’s frustration, the forward has been unable to convert the chances the midfield has been creating as well.

Hardik has been a rare exception. The 24-year-old’s direct marauding runs towards the opposition defence, leaving several defenders in his wake, have been a sight to behold. He’s been selfless inside the ‘D’ and sensational in the attacking third, which has made him the fulcrum of India’s attack.

When asked if he’ll play any role in a must-win match for India to top the group, Reid played coy. “We’ll be deciding that tomorrow,” he said. “So watch this space.”