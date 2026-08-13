Hockey World Cup: Full Schedule, India Men’s and Women’s Squads, Groups, Match List, Format, Live Streaming

India Men’s and Women’s Hockey World Cup Schedule: The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams are gearing up for their respective World Cups which will go on simultaneously in Belgium and Netherlands. The men’s tournament will start on August 15 and end on August 30 while the Women’s tournament will start on the same day but end on August 29.
The Men’s team is in Pool D with England, Pakistan and Wales with all ther matches set to take place at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen. The Indian women are also in Pool D with China, England and South Africa.
August 15: India vs Wales (4:30 PM IST)
August 17: India vs England (6:30 PM IST)
August 19: India vs Pakistan (6:30 PM IST)
August 16: India vs China (4:30 PM IST)
August 18: India vs South Africa (6:30 PM IST)
August 20: India vs England (6:30 PM IST)
A total of 16 teams have qualified for the World Cup and have been divided into four pools with four teams each. After the pool stage, the top two teams from each pool would progress to the next round where the eight teams will be again clubbed in two pools. The top two team from each pool in the second round would make it to the semi-final phase. Both men’s and women’s editions will be played simultaneously and in the same format.
You can catch the India men’s and women’s Hockey World Cup matches on Star Sports network and JioHotstar website and app.
India men: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera (Goalkeepers); Harmanpreet Singh (c), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach (Defenders); Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (Midfielders); Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek (Forwards)
India women: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam (Goalkeepers); Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas (Defenders); Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika Soreng (Midfielders); Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Sehrawat, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung (Forwards)