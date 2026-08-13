Hockey World Cup: Full Schedule, India Men’s and Women’s Squads, Groups, Match List, Format, Live Streaming

India Men’s and Women’s Hockey World Cup Schedule: The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams are gearing up for their respective World Cups which will go on simultaneously in Belgium and Netherlands. The men’s tournament will start on August 15 and end on August 30 while the Women’s tournament will start on the same day but end on August 29.

The Men’s team is in Pool D with England, Pakistan and Wales with all ther matches set to take place at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen. The Indian women are also in Pool D with China, England and South Africa.

India Men’s Team Schedule:

August 15: India vs Wales (4:30 PM IST)