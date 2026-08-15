India vs Wales Live Score, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: IND 2-0 WAL in 2nd quarter

Hockey World Cup live updates, India vs Wales: (Hockey India Photo)

On the day India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, the country’s hockey team start a fresh campaign in the men’s hockey World Cup, a tournament that they have rarely tasted success in despite their illustrious history in the sport. India have won the World Cup just once – in 1975, and that was also the only time that they reached the final. Overall, India have reached the final four just three times, the last of which was in 1975.

However, they will first have to keep out of their minds the distraction that came with their controversial desicision to change their jersey colours from the iconic blue, in which they won medals at the last two Olympics, to saffron.

Story continues below this ad Their hopes will rest on captain Harmanpreet Singh. At the start of 2026, he told The Indian Express that he was working on different drag-flick variations, which he would ‘reveal at the right time’. He was also focusing on short sprints to improve mobility and strengthening his lower back, shoulders and arms — key areas for generating power in his flick. SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES OF INDIA VS WALES, HOCKEY WORLD CUP: Live Updates Aug 15, 2026 05:08 PM IST India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup Live: Astonishing miss from Wales 18th minutes: This was Wales' chance of reducing the deficit, but they squander a gilt-edged chance. Jack Pritchard gets a sublime pass and then does well to go around goalkeeper Mohith, but can't direct his effort towards the goal. Aug 15, 2026 05:07 PM IST India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup Live: Mandeep goes wide 17th minute: Even when they are not flawless, India are menacing from the penalty corner. On this occasion, a mis-trap prevents a drag flick, with the ball still gets played into the path of Mandeep Singh, whose effort is well wide. Aug 15, 2026 05:05 PM IST India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup Live: India change GKs 16th minute: We are back underway, with a change. As you would expect from Craig Fulton, he is rotating his goalkeeper. Suraj Karkera makes way for Mohith. Aug 15, 2026 05:01 PM IST India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup Live: India looking comfortable 15th minute: Last minute of the first quarter, and Craig Fulton can't complain about what he has seen from his boys so far. It has been a pretty sailing. And with that, the buzzer. The first quarter ends. Aug 15, 2026 05:00 PM IST India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup Live: Narrowly wide from the skipper 14th minute: Wales don't have much answers to these vicious penalty kicks from the Indian captain. Harmanpreet nearly scored a second for himself and a third for the team, but his shot is narrowly wide. Meanwhile, an Indian player, Shilanand Lakra, is injured and there is some blood on the turf that needs cleaning up. Aug 15, 2026 04:58 PM IST India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup Live: Jarmanpreet comes close again 14th minute: Jarmanpreet Singh comes close yet again, as his effort is deflected by a Welsh defender. Meanwhile, India get another penalty corner. Aug 15, 2026 04:56 PM IST India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup Live: Wales have to be careful Wales have to be cautious here. They have been pressing since going 2-0 down, but must remain defensively compact to ensure they are not blown out of the game in the first quarter itself. Aug 15, 2026 04:54 PM IST India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup Live: Now, a second for India. Captain strikes. 11th minute: And there you go. India have eventually scored the banker, and it comes from another penalty corner. Captain Harmanpreet Singh does what he does best — an exquisite drag flick past the goalkeeper, Toby Reynolds-Cotterill. Aug 15, 2026 04:53 PM IST India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup Live: Nearly a second for India 10th minute: This could have been a second for India, and if it were, it would have been a stunning goal. Jarmanpreet Singh comes up with a sublime effort, but it is narrowly wide of the goal. Aug 15, 2026 04:49 PM IST India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup Live: GOAL! Sanjay scores 8th minute: But wait, we might have spoken too early. Wales' defence looked resolute so far, but not anymore. At the second time of asking, India score from a penalty corner. Sanjay Rana gets on the scoresheet. The 25-year-old is playing his first World Cup. Aug 15, 2026 04:48 PM IST India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup Live: Penalty corner for India, but nothing doing 7th minute: India get a penalty corner, but nothing doing. Aug 15, 2026 04:43 PM IST India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup Live: Here we go! The action has begun here at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, and it is Wales who have the first big opportunity. Suraj Karkera comes up with a decent save. Aug 15, 2026 04:40 PM IST India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup Live: India line up in...orange A subplot to the game: India are debuting their orange jersey. Wales, meanwhile, will be playing in their all-black away kit. Aug 15, 2026 04:37 PM IST India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup Live: Jacob Draper featuring in his 100th game As for the Welsh team, their captain Jacob Draper is playing his 100th fixture for his nation. He was instrumental in Wales' European Championship II triumph last season. Aug 15, 2026 04:32 PM IST India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup Live: No Jugraj Singh in Indian squad A notable absentee from the Indian squad is defender Jugraj Singh. On the eve of the match, notably, it was reported that his sticks were yet to receive clearance from the International Hockey Federation’s Technical Committee. Aug 15, 2026 04:27 PM IST India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup Live: India's Starting XI India have put out their starting XI, with Suraj Karkera starting in goal. THE STARTING XI FOR INDIAN MEN’S TEAM’S WORLD CUP OPENER IS HERE! 🇮🇳🏑



India begin their FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 campaign against Wales in Pool D at Amstelveen. 🔥



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⏰ 4:30 pm… pic.twitter.com/Z833fHtW5C — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 15, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Aug 15, 2026 04:24 PM IST India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup Live: Hello and welcome! It's time for the hockey World Cup. The Indian men's team start their campaign today, the women start tomorrow. Harmanpreet and Co. will be looking to shake off a rather disappointing history as India look to end a five-decade wait for the title. Stay tuned for more updates. The Harmanpreet factor: Why India need their captain firing at the World Cup Harmanpreet was the player of the tournament at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy, scoring nearly one-third of India’s goals in the triumphant campaign. (Photo Credit: Hockey India) By the time India’s players assemble in a semicircle at the top of the ‘D’ on a June morning in Bengaluru, their training jerseys are already drenched in sweat. Manpreet Singh crouches to receive the injection from vice-captain Hardik Singh. Rajinder Singh readies himself to flick, while Yashdeep Siwach, Abhishek Nain and Shilanand Lakra take up positions around the circle. Everyone is present for India’s penalty-corner drills. Almost. Well, almost. India’s captain, and the team’s great big-match weapon, Harmanpreet Singh is instead stretched out on the physio’s table in the dug-out. READ MORE.

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