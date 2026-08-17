Hockey World Cup: India’s low block cost them a game they led twice against England

It was a classic case of need versus choice. At the Paris Olympics, India had little choice but to retreat deep into their own half against Great Britain. Down to nine players for 43 minutes, it was survival. Against England at the World Cup, with 11 players on the field and a lead to protect, the same approach was a choice.

Craig Fulton’s men stationed themselves deep in their own half, occupying only about 40 per cent of the field. They stayed compact, bent so low that their knuckles brushed the surface and sticks kissed the turf, and seemed happy to send England into wider areas.

It was the strategy that earned them a famous win two summers ago. On Monday at the World Cup, it might just have handed them a costly defeat.

The immediate consequence of the 4-2 loss in Amsterdam is that India must now beat Pakistan on Wednesday to ensure themselves a place in the second round. They haven’t lost to their neighbours in a decade. But pressure and Pakistan are capable of unpredictable things.

If India do get the result they need on Wednesday and advance, the impact of missing out on the three points they could have carried forward in the race for the semifinals could still be felt.

India didn’t start with the low block. Instead, they were the initiators in the opening exchanges and controlled proceedings. They were adventurous enough to commit numbers forward and press high even after England began to find their footing. That approach also left them vulnerable.

In the 13th minute, England turned defence into attack in the blink of an eye. India believed they had forced their opponents into a corner, but a lofted ball from the back, travelling almost half the length of the field, was beautifully controlled by Stuart Rushmere. Harmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas were in the vicinity, but the rules prevented them from infringing on his space until the ball was fully under the attacker’s control.

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India found it difficult to contain Stuart Rushmere. (Hockey India Photo) India found it difficult to contain Stuart Rushmere. (Hockey India Photo)

Rushmere, who displayed remarkable deftness throughout the game, needed only a couple of touches to slide the ball towards Nicholas Bandurak inside the Indian circle. Bandurak was unmarked and, even though Sumit desperately tried to recover, the England forward calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Mohith HS.

The goal injected a sense of urgency into India, who responded immediately after the quarter break. Harmanpreet led the comeback. Venturing forward from the left flank, he unleashed a powerful reverse hit that caught the foot of Ben Fox and earned India a penalty corner. The captain then finished the move he had started, sending a fierce drag-flick into the top-right corner and giving James Mazarelo no chance.

India found their stride and, in the 24th minute, took the lead. The move started with what appeared to be an inconsequential pass from Abhishek Nain to Hardik Singh to restart play on the left. Hardik beat an England defender to enter the circle before finding Abhishek near the baseline. His drilled cross evaded both an outstretched Mazarelo and a backtracking defender before reaching Dilpreet Singh at the far post for a simple finish.

India had found the balance between defensive discipline and attacking intent. They disappeared into the dressing room with the lead, a greater share of possession and more shots on goal.

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When they returned for the second half, they appeared to abandon their attacking ethos altogether and retreat into an ultra-defensive shape.

It gave England, who had looked uncomfortable whenever India drove forward, far more time on the ball. India maintained their compact shape impressively, forcing England to constantly search for new ways through. They alternated between aerial balls and sharp, low crosses from the wings while repeatedly switching flanks in search of openings.

But the trade-off was relentless pressure.

Eventually, England’s persistence paid off, and India’s lead disappeared in the space of four minutes.

Rushmere smartly deflected a low cross to beat Mohith in the 38th minute and level the scores. Four minutes later, he was involved again, controlling another high ball before pushing it into the circle for Henry Croft, whose fierce shot on the turn beat the stranded Indian goalkeeper.

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India tried to change things in the fourth quarter, pressing high straight from the restart, but it was too little, too late. In their search for an equaliser, they left gaps at the back, and Bandurak punished them again in the 54th minute.

India looked their most dangerous when they attacked. They lost control the moment they stopped trying to.