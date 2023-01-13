scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch INDIA vs SPAIN Live?

Hockey World Cup 2023 India Live Streaming: India will seek their first podium finish in 48 years in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup as they begin their campaign against Spain in a tricky match in Rourkela on Friday.

Hockey World Cup 2023 | FIH | Hockey World Cup 2023 TelecastHockey World Cup 2023 Telecast: The India will face Spain at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. (PTI)

India vs Spain Hockey World Cup: A historic bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics bringing them back among the international elite, India will seek their first podium finish in 48 years in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup as they begin their campaign against Spain in a tricky match here on Friday.

A medal in this showpiece will strengthen the claim that the former giants of the game with eight Olympic gold have turned the corner in world hockey.

The country won a bronze in the inaugural tournament in 1971 and clinched a silver in the next edition in 1973. Ajit Pal Singh led the side to title triumph in 1975 but since then they have failed to even reach the semifinals. From 1978 to 2014, India could not go past the group stage.

2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup Live Telecast Details:

Where to watch Hockey World Cup 2023 matches live?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...

All Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcast live in India. TV channels— Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD will telecast the matches live.

Where to watch live stream of Hockey World Cup 2023?

Fans can watch the Hockey World Cup 2023 livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar app

Where will India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 opening match be played?

Advertisement

The India will face Spain at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

What time will India vs Spain match start?

The match will commence at 7 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023.

The Squads:

India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh.

Spain: Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill and Marc Vizcaino.

 

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 13:04 IST
Next Story

Happy Lohri 2023: How to send Lohri stickers on WhatsApp, Instagram

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 13: Latest News
close