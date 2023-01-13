Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch INDIA vs SPAIN Live?

India vs Spain Hockey World Cup: A historic bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics bringing them back among the international elite, India will seek their first podium finish in 48 years in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup as they begin their campaign against Spain in a tricky match here on Friday.

A medal in this showpiece will strengthen the claim that the former giants of the game with eight Olympic gold have turned the corner in world hockey.

The country won a bronze in the inaugural tournament in 1971 and clinched a silver in the next edition in 1973. Ajit Pal Singh led the side to title triumph in 1975 but since then they have failed to even reach the semifinals. From 1978 to 2014, India could not go past the group stage.

2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup Live Telecast Details:

Where to watch Hockey World Cup 2023 matches live?

All Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcast live in India. TV channels— Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD will telecast the matches live.

Where to watch live stream of Hockey World Cup 2023?

Fans can watch the Hockey World Cup 2023 livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar app

Where will India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 opening match be played?

The India will face Spain at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

What time will India vs Spain match start?

The match will commence at 7 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023.

The Squads:

India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh.

Spain: Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill and Marc Vizcaino.