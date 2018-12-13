Hockey World Cup 2018: With 900 turfs back home in Netherlands, only gold matters

Seve van Ass is talking about life, and death. Not metaphorically, in terms of winning Thursday’s World Cup quarterfinal against India, but actually.Three years ago, when his father Paul was India’s coach, the Dutch attacking midfielder travelled to Varanasi with his family. The trip, he says, not just changed him as a person but provided a perspective on the battles he fights on the hockey field. “I was so overwhelmed by everything that was happening. It opened my eyes and broadened my perspective,” he says.

“All the bodies that are cremated… In Holland it’s a bit more stiff. Being dead is like sort of anxiety thing. Here it feels more natural and beautiful. That was something that really opened my eyes and changed me as a person.”

Van Ass isn’t able to articulate how ‘experiencing deaths made him a complete person’, but he knows for certain it has absolved him of any fears. In a country where he ‘rediscovered’ himself, Van Ass hopes to rediscover Netherlands’ mojo.

The Dutch are World Cup royalty; the silver medallists from the last edition, but the bar is set so high for them, that it wasn’t enough for the hockey-crazy nation.The Netherlands are three-time world champions and have managed podium finishes on five other occasions. But the inability to win gold in the last four editions has put the current crop of players under immense pressure. “Back home, there’s pressure because we are such a big hockey country with big history,” he says. “We are aware that everyone is expecting us to be the benchmark.”

The high expectations aren’t just because of their history.

The Dutch also set a gold standard off the field. They are the game’s great thinkers – most countries use the Dutch model to expand and play the game. And they also have infrastructure that’s second to none. “If the team fails to win again, then what’s the point of having 900 artificial turfs? What’s the point of having the best hockey structures? There’ll be a lot of questions asked…” says a Dutch hockey writer.

Most questions will be asked of coach Max Caldas. Caldas is a giant figure, very much like Tony Soprano, the cult television character, in size as well as influence. As is the case with Harendra Singh – his counterpart on Thursday – Caldas’s job, too, will be on the line if the Netherlands don’t do as well as expected.

But their immediate concern is India. The last time these two sides met, at the Champions Trophy in Breda, it ended in a 1-1 draw that helped India sneak into the final. That was the only match in the last 10 that ended in a stalemate – Netherlands have won six while India have beaten them three times.They were fairly confident to build on their dominance till Tuesday, before their crossover match against Canada.

But injury to their star defender Sander de Wijn, who has been ruled out of the tournament, has left them worried.

“It’s going to be 50-50,” the team’s most experienced player Jeroen Hertzberger, a forward, says.

De Wijn, a veteran of 127 appearances, is one of those players who can change a match at will. He is the Netherlands’ main man in penalty corner defence – the first rusher, and one of the best in the world in that role – and also the one who sets up the team while going forward.The Netherlands’ uncertain campaign so far was held together by De Wijn, who has been one of their star performers throughout this year.

In his absence, Lars Balk will take the responsibility to close down India’s drag-flickers, who have looked dangerous in the group stage. But Balk isn’t the fastest defender, which is a matter of concern for the Dutch.

“It’s a pretty big loss. I think he is one of the best defenders in the world so yeah, you are going to miss a player like him. He is a good guy to have in the back and also good at coaching but I think we will overcome that challenge,” Van Ass says.

“We knew beforehand that you are not easily going to enter the final and win it. This makes it extra tough but we are up for it.”Deep down, though, Van Ass knows even if they do not win, it won’t be a matter of life and death.