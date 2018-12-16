Hockey World Cup 2018: Sachin Tendulkar set to attend finals in Bhubaneswar

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar confirmed his presence at the gallery in Kalinga Stadium to watch the Hockey World Cup final match between Belgium and Netherland on Sunday. In a heartwarming tweet, Tendulkar congratulated Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the fantastic arrangements and revealed that he will be there at the finals of the tournament hosted by India. “It has been a wonderful World Cup hosted in Odisha! This tournament will definitely inspire many young kids to take up Hockey as a sport. All the best to the Netherlands and Belgium teams for the Final today. See you there,” Sachin wrote on Twitter. Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will also grace the occasion.

Earlier, former cricket veterans like Anil Kumble and Virender Sehwag have visited Bhubaneswar for hockey matches. The inaugural ceremony of the world cup was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, AR Rahman and Salman Khan.