Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Points Table, Team Standings, Rankings, Results

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Points Table, Team Standings, Rankings, Result: The 2018 edition of Hockey World Cup is set to begin from November 28, 2018. The tournament, which will see 16 teams participating, will take place in the city of Bhubaneswar, in Odisha, India. All the matches will be played at Kalinga Stadium. The teams have been divided into four groups of four teams each, with hosts India, placed in Group C, along with Belgium, Canada, and South Africa. The defending Champions Australia are placed in Group B, along with England, Ireland and China. In Group A, Argentina, New Zealand, Spain and France are placed, while Netherlands, Germany, Malaysia and Pakistan form Group D.

The top team from all the four groups will qualify directly for the quarterfinals, while the 2nd and 3rd team from all the groups will play a cross-over match. The 4th team from all the groups will be eliminated.

Hockey World Cup 2018 Points table

GROUP A:

No. Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 Argentina 3 2 0 1 +2 6 2 France 3 1 1 1 +1 4 3 New Zeland 3 1 1 1 -2 4 4 Spain 3 0 2 1 -1 2

GROUP B:

No. Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 Australia 3 3 0 0 +15 9 2 England 3 1 1 1 -1 4 3 China 3 0 2 1 -11 2 4 Ireland 3 0 1 2 -3 1

GROUP C:

No. Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 India 3 2 1 0 +9 7 2 Belgium 3 2 1 0 +5 7 3 Canada 3 0 1 2 -5 1 4 South Africa 3 0 1 2 -9 1

GROUP D:

No. Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 Germany 3 3 0 0 +6 9 2 Netherlands 3 2 0 1 +8 6 3 Pakistan 3 0 1 1 -5 1 4 Malaysia 3 0 1 1 -9 1

The final of the tournament will take place on December 28, 2018.