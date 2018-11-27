Hockey World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Highlights: AR Rahman, SRK, Madhuri Dixit enthrall at Kalinga Stadium

Hockey World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Highlights: The Hockey World Cup 2018 taking place in Bhubaneswar was declared open with a grand opening ceremony at the Kalinga Stadium, which saw Bollywood stars enthrall the audience with their performances on Tuesday. Shah Rukh Khan recreated the Chak de India moment with his iconic dialogues while Madhuri Dixit performed on Mother Earth in a ballet that celebrated tribal cultue of India as well as the mixture of the influence of West with the East. The ceremony came to a perfect end with a performance by AR Rahman.
Perfect end to OC
And that's a perfect end to the Hockey World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Matches begin from tomorrow.
JAI HO
AR Rahman ends his magic show with 'Jai Ho'. Wait, we are forgetting something, the Hockey theme song composed by AR Rahman which is reserved for last
AR Rehman weaves magic
Dil Se, Chhoti Si Aasha and Hamma Hamma- Massive cheers as Rahman is belting one after the other. Weaving magic at the Kalinga stadium.
AR Rahman with his set!
The master- AR Rahman on vocals and synth. Joining him on bass- Keith Peters and Sivamani on percussions! First song- Dil Se. This is going to be the best part of the evening. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=du-Q8ZU9lrw
Drag?
Despite the spectacular view, the beautiful colours and lights at the stadium, the opening ceremony is now feeling more of a drag. It feels like a never-ending performance.
Indian tribal culture
Madhuri performs on a ballet written by Nupur Mahajan which is followed by celebration of Indian tribal culture.
Madhuri performs
Madhuri Dixit looks like an angel as she performs on Earth-themed song at the opening ceremony
Madhuri Dixit performs
The Dhak dhak girl Madhuri Dixit performs at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. She starts her performance on an Earth-themed song.
'Sattar minute hai tumhare pass'
"Sattar minute hain tumhare pass," SRK on his iconic dialogue from Chak De India and he leaves the stage for the remaining ceremony to take place.
SRK on love for hockey
'Hockey feels like poetry in motion and players are artists when they run with the ball,' says SRK. "What sets hockey apart from other sports is it's an amalgamation of emotions, thoughts and lots of action."
SRK's father was a hockey player
SRK shakes hands with all the standing captains on the stage and talks to the crowd. He says his father was a hockey player when he was a kid and that is why he has a close relation with the sport
SRK in the house
Shah Rukh Khan has entered the stadium in a golden chariot. King Khan for a reason!
Captains come on stage
All the Captains of the 16 participating teams are called on stage and India's captain Manpreet Singh comes in to the loudest cheer
HWC declared open
Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik comes on stage to a loud cheer by the crowd. He shares his vision for hockey and welcomes everyone to the Odisha World Cup. He declares the World Cup open and that is greeted by another beautiful visual in the sky.
FIH President addresses the crowd
Gaurav is followed by the president of FIH Narinder Batra, who addresses the crowd and thanks the organisers and Odisha for hosting the World Cup.
Gaurav Kapoor host
Gaurav Kapoor is the host of the Opening ceremony and he welcomes everyone to the 'home' of hockey in India.
Lights and sound
Beautiful visuals at the Kalinga Stadium as the ceremony kicks off after an advertisement of Bhubaneswar tourism. Lights are dancing on AR Rahman's music
Kalinga stadium looks mesmerising
Here is a glimpse of the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar:
Shiamak Davar is on the stage
Shiamak Davar is on the stage and the atmosphere is electric at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. He is teaching the crowd steps of ‘Jai Hind India.’ He seems pretty impressed with the crowd.
Opening ceremony begins
The inaugural ceremony for Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 begins with the team of 1975 that won the World Cup on the stage.
Glimpses from the stadium
The artists, performers and the crowd are ready for the opening ceremony
Ceremony to begin at 6.30
The Opening ceremony, which will declare the Hockey World Cup open, is set to start at 6.30 PM.
In Temple City of Bhubaneswar, a hockey pilgrimage
For most players, a hockey tournament in India is more than just about the sport—it’s almost a spiritual voyage. And a competition in Bhubaneswar, a World Cup no less, feels like homecoming.
- writes Indian Express reporter Mihir Vasavda
Opening ceremony LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the awaited opening ceremony of the Hockey World Cup 2018, taking place in Bhubaneswar at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday. Among the star performers are Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, who has been the face of the World Cup and starred in the blockbuster Chak De India movie, Madhuri Dixit as well as music composer AR Rahman, who is behind the theme of the Hockey World Cup song.