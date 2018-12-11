Hockey World Cup 2018: India step up ahead of the big test

“Koi jaldi nahi, apna time lele. (No hurry, take your own time.)” It is half past ten in the morning and the sarcastic remark at defender Surender Kumar, in Harendra Singh’s shrill voice, reverberates around the empty Kalinga. With three days to go for one of the most significant matches in India’s recent hockey history, the quarterfinals of a World Cup, the head coach has had to teach his players how to trap the ball and hit.

It’s a high-intensity drill where a ball is played from the top of the 18-yard circle to the flanks. The winger has to control the ball and cross it towards the man at the far post, whose task is to deflect it in. But Surender just cannot trap the ball cleanly. The first time he receives it, the ball bounces a bit under his stick. He has to take another touch to bring it under control and follows it up with a wimpy, wobbly hit.

Harendra, known for his tough love, isn’t happy. “Surely the teams at the World Cup will give you this much time and space,” he says. Surender smiles sheepishly, but Harendra’s snarky remarks don’t have the desired impact. Another ball is played towards him. The defender controls it okay but takes two touches before delivering another weak cross towards Mandeep Singh at the far post.

This time, Harendra is more direct in his criticism. “Will anyone give you so much time in a World Cup quarterfinal?” he barks. With all eyes on him, Surender – one of the coolest minds in the Indian team – gets a bit conscious. He isn’t able to trap and cross third time either. But instead of shouting instructions, Harendra walks up to Surender and grabs the stick, demands a ball to be passed towards him, traps it and crosses straight towards Mandeep. “How tough is this?”

The practical lesson has an instant impact as Surender doesn’t miss a single ball after that. Trapping wasn’t the only thing Harendra was worked up about. Mandeep, who has a reputation of missing more goals than he scores, isn’t able to get anything right during training. His deflections are either going wide or hit straight at the keeper.

Harendra was hands-on again – showing Mandeep how to position himself at the post and the angles that could be explored. The advice didn’t have the same impact as it had on Surender, but Mandeep’s conversion got marginally better.

Psychological sessions

The lessons aren’t just technical and tactical, but a lot of them are also about players’ psychology. Australian Chris Ciriello, the analytical coach, has been spending a lot of time since the Belgium game, which ended in a 2-2 draw, in trying to get the Indian players to ‘step up at the right time.’

India have been unbeaten through the group stage but have played well only in patches. Against South Africa in the opening match, the team looked flat in the second quarter after getting off to a flying start. World number 3 Belgium toyed with the Indian midfielders, who woke up in the third quarter before going into their shell again in the fourth. It was the same story against Canada, where a 11-minute spell in the final quarter sealed victory.

So Ciriello has been going around the team hotel and talking to players, trying to understand their state of mind. Ciriello, whose hat-trick in the 2014 World Cup final against Netherlands helped Australia defend their title, gives the Indian players his own example. “In the 2014 World Cup, I had seven goals from penalty corners. It’s about stepping up at the right time,” he says. “I ask guys why they have those feelings and why that happened (switching off during a match). It’s about being open, there’s no point hiding.”

Red Zone training

As much as mental, the focus has also been to make the players physically strong. And that’s where strength and conditioning coach Robin Arkell comes in. The South African joined the men’s team in June last year after a spell with The Pumas, a rugby team that competes in his country’s top division.

He has borrowed some training methods from rugby to make Indian players stronger, although he wouldn’t elaborate on them. “My background was in rugby before coming here so I didn’t change much in terms of how I wanted to prepare a player… I borrowed some ideas,” he says. “You want to prepare powerful, strong, fast athletes and when I arrived that’s what I was told that Indians were lacking in.”

One of the ways to make Indian hockey players ‘powerful, strong and fast’ is by getting them to do what’s called Red Zone training.

Red Zone is a metaphorical term used by strength and conditioning experts to signify a point in training where the athlete is pushing himself more than his capacity. The GPS monitors, which are strapped to a players’ chest, provide real-time data of a players’ heartbeat. If it goes above a certain level, there’s a risk that the player might get injured.

Curiously, Arkell deliberately pushes Indian players to the Red Zone during training so they can adapt to match situations where they have to run the extra yard. “In training, during some sessions we try and push them above the Red Zone. That’s how the body is going to adapt,” he says.

The results have been impressive so far. Several players and coaches have rated India as one of the fittest teams at the World Cup, but are they the fittest? “Not yet,” Arkell says.