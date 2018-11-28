Hockey World Cup 2018 Live Streaming, India vs South Africa Hockey Live Score: When and where to watch India vs South Africa Hockey Live?

India vs South Africa Hockey Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: The stage is set for the Hockey World Cup 2018 to begin. Despite tough times for India in recent times, the hosts appear to be a stronger team in the opening game as they take on South Africa in their first group stage match. Under the leadership of captain Manpreet Singh and coach Harendra Singh, India will look to start their campaign on a winning note to boost their chances of progressing further in the tournament.

Advertising

When is India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2018 match?

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2018 match will be played on November 28, 2018.

Where will India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2018 match be played?

Advertising

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2018 match will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

What time does the India vs South Africa match start (time in IST)?

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2018 match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2018 match Live on TV in India?

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2018 match Live broadcast on TV will be available on DD Sports in Hindi Commentary and Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Selected 1 HD in English commentary.

Where to watch India vs South Africa Online Live streaming in India?

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2018 match Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar and on the official YouTube channel of International Hockey Federation. You can also follow live comments, live updates and live streaming on indianexpress.com.