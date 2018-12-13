Hockey World Cup 2018: Indian players asked to leave VIP lounge at stadium

India captain Manpreet Singh and three of his teammates were asked to ‘get out’ of the VIP lounge of the Kalinga Stadium by Hockey India CEO Elena Norman on Tuesday. Manpreet, along with fellow players Krishan Pathak, Mandeep Singh and Gurjant Singh, were watching the crossover match between Netherlands and Canada from the VIP stand when they went to the lounge.

According to those who were present, Norman was furious with them because the players weren’t in their designated seating area, which is next to the dugout in the stand opposite the VIP area.In an angry outburst, the eye-witnesses said she told the players: “Get out from here, how dare you come here… now just shut up and get out.”

Hockey India refused to comment on the issue but sources said Norman’s words were directed at the security guard and not the players.

Manpreet acknowledged that the incident took place but said ‘it was not a big thing.’ He then said it was their mistake to enter the lounge. “It was our mistake. Players were not allowed in the lounge. All teams not allowed. We went there (so) it was our mistake,” he said. “It was not a big thing… I did not remember it in the first place this morning. So you should say only what happened.”

Manpreet said he wasn’t under pressure ‘to accept his mistake’. “I have no personal issue with Elena. If I had my phone, I would have shown you. It’s made (into) an issue. She is my colleague, we have good relations,” he said.