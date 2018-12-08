Hockey World Cup 2018 Live Streaming, India vs Canada Live Score: When and where to watch India vs Canada Hockey Live?

After playing a 2-2 draw against World No. 3 Belgium earlier in the week, hosts India will now take on Canada in their final group match on Saturday. India are currently placed on top of Group C with four points and a win against Canada will earn India a direct qualification to the last-eight stage of the ongoing Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

India started their World Cup campaign with a thumping win 5-0 win against South Africa. In their second group encounter, goals from Harmanpreet Singh and Simranjeet Singh helped India play a 2-2 draw against a formidable Belgian side.

Canada, on the other hand, have failed to attain a win in their two games. The World No 11 side went down 2-1 against Belgium and played a 1-1 draw against South Africa.

When is India vs Canada Hockey World Cup 2018 match?

India vs Canada Hockey World Cup 2018 match will be played on Saturday (December 8, 2018).

Where will India vs Canada Hockey World Cup 2018 match be played?

India vs Canada Hockey World Cup 2018 match will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

What time does the India vs Canada match start (time in IST)?

India vs Canada Hockey World Cup 2018 match will begin at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Canada Hockey World Cup 2018 match Live on TV in India?

India vs Canada Hockey World Cup 2018 match Live broadcast on TV will be available on DD Sports in Hindi Commentary and Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English commentary.

Where to watch India vs Canada Online Live streaming in India?

India vs Canada Hockey World Cup 2018 match Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar and on the official YouTube channel of International Hockey Federation. You can also follow live score and updates on IndianExpress.com.