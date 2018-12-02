Hockey World Cup 2018 Live Streaming, India vs Belgium Live Score: When and where to watch India vs Belgium Hockey Live?

India vs Belgium Hockey Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: After a brilliant start to the Hockey World Cup 2018 with a 5-0 win over South Africa, hosts India now face a stern test in their second Pool C match when they take on World No.3 Belgium at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. India do not share a good head-to-heard record with Belgium, having won just five out of 19 games, and losing on 13 occasions with one game ending in draw. This is a crucial match for the men in blue as a win on Sunday will take them a step closer to the quarterfinals.

Belgium kickstarted their campaign with a 2-1 win against Canada. India chief coach Harendra Singh said he considers the game against world no.3 Belgium as a virtual ‘pre-quarterfinal’ for the home team.

When is India vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2018 match?

India vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2018 match will be played on December 2, 2018.

Where will India vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2018 match be played?

India vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2018 match will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

What time does the India vs Belgium match start (time in IST)?

India vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2018 match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch India vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2018 match Live on TV in India?

India vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2018 match Live broadcast on TV will be available on DD Sports in Hindi Commentary and Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English commentary.

Where to watch India vs Belgium Online Live streaming in India?

India vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2018 match Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar and on the official YouTube channel of International Hockey Federation. You can also follow live comments, live updates and live streaming on indianexpress.com.