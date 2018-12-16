Hockey World Cup 2018: India coach Harendra Singh officially reprimanded for comments against referees

India coach Harendra Singh was officially reprimanded on Sunday after being found guilty of breach of code of conduct by International Hockey Federation (FIH). The decision by the hockey body came three days after Singh held the umpires responsible for India’s 2-1 loss against Netherlands in the quarterfinal.

As per the release, the FIH Technical Delegate held Singh guilty of breaching Level 1, 2.2 k of Code of Conduct which deals with “public criticism of, or inappropriate public comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Participant or team participating in any International Match or FIH, generally, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made”.

The body further noted that Singh’s comments made towards the match officials were “unacceptable”. It further said that the official reprimand will be held against the coach and will be taken into consideration if he again breaches another Code of Conduct at a future event.

Following India’s exit from the tournament the Indian coach had said that India were made to play against a team of 13 players (two referees).

“My warrior team can only fight 11 vs 11. But not 13 vs 11,” Singh said. “I am opening up today, I have been quiet for a while. I did not file a protest at the Asian Games. In the shootout against Malaysia at the Games, my captain was given a yellow card for blocking. But later, it was revealed that it was not a case of blocking. Umpiring is one of the committees in International Hockey Federation that they do not want to improve. We will continue to face similar results as long as it does not,” he added.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil on Saturday had said that the body will not review any umpiring decisions but will review the conduct of the person making the comments.“I would just say don’t blame the umpires because they have a tough job. They have to make a decision in seconds. Most of these umpires are volunteers – they are spending their vacations to be here. FIH cannot accept anyone blaming the umpires for their defeat. We will not review any decisions but the comments and blames made against the umpires,” he said.