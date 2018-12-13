Hockey World Cup 2018: India cannot miss even 25 percent of chances against Netherlands, says Harendra Singh

With India set to face the Netherlands in the World Cup quarterfinal clash on Thursday, coach Harendra Singh said they have to convert all the chances available to them during the match. The Dutch side will be entering the match on the back of a 5-0 victory over Canada in the cross-over tie. The two teams have met six times before at the World Cup and India have not been able to win a single encounter.

But despite Netherlands attacking prowess, and previous records in their favour, the coach insisted the team will enter with the same attacking mindset as the previous games. “We have prepared ourselves in a certain way – and why would we try and change that? Yes, we have to make some minor adjustments. It is good that we have a similar style to the Netherlands – we give space and we play attacking hockey, as India are doing,” he said.

He further added that India will have to focus on three things in the game. “The only thing is that we cannot afford to miss even 25 percent chances. We have to make three decisions on the field tomorrow – shots on the goals, goals, and penalty corners,” he said.

While the Netherlands will only have a one-day break going into the match – India will be entering on the back of a five-day gap. “In the professional world, there is no advantage or disadvantage of time-gap. If you plan well, the time does not matter. It is just an excuse being made by some coaches.”

The Netherlands coach Max Caldas on Tuesday said the massive crowd expectations could pose the pressure for the Indian side. But Singh insisted it is quite the contrary. “They want us to forget about the crowd advantage, but they are forgetting that whenever the Indian crowd has come out to support us, they bring energy along with them. It happened in Raipur as well (India beat Netherlands 3-2 in penalty shootouts in Hockey World League finals). I respect the support as it means that we have to be up on our toes if the fans are putting in as much energy as the players. I don’t think a pressure. As a coach, I enjoy the support from the crowd and so does the team.”

The Dutch side will be the highest ranked team (4) that Harendra Singh-led side will have to face in the tournament so far. But the coach expressed confidence in his team and said the rankings are bound to change at any moment. “We know about the opposition. We will not accept any challenge – we will mentally and physically solve them on the field. For 74 minutes, we have to be in the game zone. The match is only for 60 minutes. But it does not mean we switch off at half time or the breaks between the quarters,” he said.

“It’s a World Cup – every team has to play the top teams. If we win, we might have to play the World No. 1 side. And who knows, on 16th, at 9 ‘o’ clock, India will be the No. 1 team in the world,” he signed off.