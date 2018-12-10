Hockey World Cup 2018: India can beat any team if they do not play scared, says Glenn Turner

Two-time World Cup-winning Australian forward Glenn Turner said that India can beat any team in the world including Australia if they do not play scared.

The former Australian hockey player was in Bangalore to work with the strikers of the Indian women’s hockey team in a special eight-day camp and has now headed to his ‘second home’ Bhubaneswar to watch the Hockey World Cup.

Speaking on India’s chances in the World Cup, he said, “I think they’ll play Holland but you never know. I don’t India are scared of Holland now. If they do not play scared, then they can beat anyone in the world including Australia. You have to believe it, but if you go into the game thinking Australia are better, even just a little bit, then you’re already on the back foot.”

Adding that India’s play has improved, Turner said, “India have definitely improved since we’ve played. When we played them, we never wanted to take them on one on one too much. I always knew that if I gave an early pass and ran, my advantage was to hope that the defender doesn’t run quick enough. That was something we tried to do, move the ball, always faster than the player, and there aren’t too many situations where the defender can make a clean tackle on you. So be strong and tough in the circle but India are getting better at defending in the circle.”

“They look fit. They’re running over the top of teams at the end of the game, which is always a good sign. Other night, they finished really well. They’re looking fast and fit, which is a good sign.”

Turner is, however, rooting for his home side Australia to go all the way. “From what I’ve seen from Australia, they’re still the favourties, because they’ve won everything. When you win everything and you come to the finals, you’ve got a different feeling. You have the confidence of knowing how to win. That’s a big thing. Belgium haven’t won much of the big ones, Holland haven’t won for a long time. That’s why Argentina still have a big chance in the competition.”

“A lot of the stars have gone, but stars are made from winning big tournmanents. We weren’t stars until we won the big tournaments. Whoever wins this tournament becomes a star. And if Australia win this, they’ll become the stars. They’ve won everything they’ve been in since the Olympics. If they play like they did against China, then it’s going to be hard for every team year. But any team can win, same with every tournament, except the 2014 World Cup.”

Speaking on the eight-day camp, Turner said, “They’ve got a lot of talent. Then I thought if I’m in India, might as well come and watch the World Cup. I miss playing but the next best thing is to watch the game. Bhubaneswar is like my second home, so I had to come back.”