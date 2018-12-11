Hockey World Cup 2018: France creating believers, one game at a time

“Being the underdog is the best position one can be in,” said French forward Pieter van Straaten after Les Bleus edged China 1-0 in the crossover tie to reach the quarters. For France, this tag certainly worked in their favour as they silently progressed in the tournament, while everyone kept their eyes fixed on previous World Cup winners and Olympic Champions.

Before the start of the tournament, not much leeway was given to France and all that was known about this side was that they are the “lowest-ranked team in the World Cup” despite the la République presenting tough challenges to Belgium and England in the past.

But then, France turned heads and did what no one could conceive – they beat reigning Olympic Champions Argentina 5-0 to extend their welcome and eliminated former champions Spain in the process.

Now, with a win over China on Monday, France have made their way to the quarterfinals – a destination hitherto unknown to them. “If you are the underdog, but have amazing skills, it works out in your favour. We played against top five teams including England, Belgium, and the Netherlands and did well. So we had the belief of posing a tough challenge to big teams,” Straaten said.

Against their Asian opponents, France began their match on the front foot as their skipper Victor Charlet received four consecutive penalty strokes in the fourth minute. But China, who drew 2-2 against England last week, were rock solid in defence. However, the missed opportunities did little to deter the determination of the side which ranks No. 20 in the World.

“20 is just a number. When we faced the World No. 2 we won 5-3. Today, we had China, world No. 17, but we won 1-0,” Straaten said when quizzed about the team’s rankings.

To say France dominated would not be too much of a stretch. By the end of the halftime, they had made 17 circle entries, with 6 shots, as compared to China’s zero shots in 2 circle entries. But the Asian nation maintained the deadlock and made them work for every penny to take the lead.

However, in the 36th minute, Viktor Lockwood sprinted down the left flank to cut the ball to Maximilien Branicki in the centre. With plenty of space on offer, Branicki tucked the stick hard at the far post, and Timothee Clement deflected it into the net to score the winner.

“We always had the belief we can go this far. We have improved during the recent years under our new coach Jeroen. He had won the gold medal for the Netherlands. For us, it’s good to have him,” van Straaten said.

France’s next assignment will be their biggest challenge so far, against World No. 1 side, Australia. But, for now, they will celebrate. “We are extremely happy. For a country like France, where hockey is not the big focus, to be among the top eight teams in the world, is a great feeling,” Charlet concluded.