Hockey World Cup 2018 Final, Belgium vs Netherlands: Belgium win 3-2 on penalties to lift first World Cup title

Belgium achieved their dream as they lift their first World Cup title. They are the sixth country to lift the World Cup. Despite being 0-0 in 70 mins it was an entertaining match as both teams kept attacking with full force. But the drama did not there as Belgium won the match twice in penalties. This was after De Sloover put the ball in the net and the Belgium players rushed on the field. But a referral showed that the ball clipped the attacker’s boot. In sudden death, Hertzberger failed to score and Belgium won the world cup.

Belgium were the deserved winners as they didn’t lose a single match throughout the tournament. On the other hand, Netherlands lost their fourth final, most by any country.