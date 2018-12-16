Hockey World Cup 2018 Final, Belgium vs Netherlands: Belgium win 3-2 on penalties to lift first World Cup titlehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/hockey/hockey-world-cup-2018-final-belgium-vs-netherlands-hockey-live-score-streaming-5496239/
Hockey World Cup 2018 Final, Belgium vs Netherlands: Belgium win 3-2 on penalties to lift first World Cup title
Belgium were the deserved winners as they didn’t lose a single match throughout the tournament. On the other hand, Netherlands lost their fourth final, most by any country.
Belgium achieved their dream as they lift their first World Cup title. They are the sixth country to lift the World Cup. Despite being 0-0 in 70 mins it was an entertaining match as both teams kept attacking with full force. But the drama did not there as Belgium won the match twice in penalties. This was after De Sloover put the ball in the net and the Belgium players rushed on the field. But a referral showed that the ball clipped the attacker’s boot. In sudden death, Hertzberger failed to score and Belgium won the world cup.
Belgium lift first World Cup title
Tremendous achievement by Belgium as they lift their first World Cup title. They are the sixth country to lift the World Cup. Belgium were the deserved winners as they did not lose a single match throughout the tournament.
PENALTIES: BEL 3-2 NED. Hertzberger misses in sudden death and that's it! Belgium has won the World Cup. What an exciting finish to this absorbing contest. So much drama at the end as a referral was made to deny Belgium after 5 shots. But in sudden death, it was Belgium who came up trumps.
Both teams are level at 2-2 after five penalties. So we are into sudden death.
PENALTIES: BEL 2-2 NED
GOAL! Belgium score. Belgium 2-2 Netherlands
PENALTIES: BEL 1-2 NED
SAVED! Netherelands fail to score. Belgium 1-2 Netherlands
PENALTIES: BEL 1-2 NED
Belgium get their first goal. Belgium 1-2 Netherlands
PENALTIES: BEL 0-2 NED
Jonas De Geus scores with composure! Belgium 0-2 Netherlands
PENALTIES: BEL 0-1 NED
Belgium go again, MISS! Belgium 0-1 Netherlands
PENALTIES: BEL 0-1 NED
Netherlands go again; SAVED THIS TIME! Belgium 0-1 Netherlands
PENALTIES: BEL 0-1 NED
Belgium go second, MISS! Belgium 0-1 Netherlands
PENALTIES: BEL 0-1 NED
Netherlands go first, SCORES! Belgium 0-1 Netherlands
Hooter goes off! BEL 0-0 NED
Hooter goes off! Sander Baart with a goal-line save that keeps scoreline equal. For the first time in World Cup history, a medal match finishes without a goal. WE ARE NOW INTO THE PENALTY SHOOTOUTS! BEL 0-0 NED
Final 2 mins
Final 2 mins and a long corner for Belgium. But again no change in the scoreline. 72 secs left and will we have a winner? Australia scored in last 26 secs. BEL 0-0 NED (Q4)
Penalty shootout beckons?
4 mins & 15 secs. remaining in the fourth quarter in the match between Belgium and Netherlands. Will there be winner or we going into the shootout? BEL 0-0 NED (Q4)
Into the final 15
Quite a testing match so far. Who can get the breakthrough? Van Ass making a decisive run through Netherland's defence. But Hertzberger fails to collect his pass. BEL 0-0 NED (Q4)
Q3 ends!
Third quarter ends! Still no change in the scoreline. Typical final, this. Both teams looking cagey, defensive. With 15 mins to go. BEL 0-0 NED (Q3)
5 minutes left in Q3
Hertzberger and Pruijser building up an attacking threat on the left. It is cleared at the edge of the Belgian circle and Netherlands have to start again. BEL 0-0 NED (Q3)
Q3 begins
Third quarter begins and an attacking start from both teams. The longer this match goes more chances of an individual brilliance or a silly error. BEL 0-0 NED (Q3)
Half time!
Belgium Video Referral: Tight one and a penalty corner for the Dutch. 50 secs to go for the end of Q2. And a poor one was taken by Netherlands. That will be the end of this quarter. Belgium have lost their referral but nothing to split these two sides who know each other extremely well. BEL 0-0 NED (Q2)
Hello and welcome to our live blog of tonight's blockbuster clash between Belgium vs Netherlands in the finals of the Hockey World Cup. The two teams have met 13 times before in which the team in orange have a 6-5 record. Who will win tonight's encounter? Stay tuned for all the live updates from Bhubaneswar.
SQUADS:
Belgium: Vincent Vanasch, Loic Van Doren, Arthur De Sloover, Arthur Van Doren, Loïck Luypaert, Alexander Hendrickx, Gauthier Boccard, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Simon Gougnard, John-John Dohmen, Victor Wegnez, Felix Denayer, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Tom Boon, Thomas Briels, Florent van Aubel, Nicolas De Kerpel
Netherlands: Seve van Ass, Sander Baart, Billy Bakker, Lars Balk, Pirmin Blaak, Thierry Brinkman, Thijs van Dam, Jonas de Geus, Jeroen Hertzberger, Robbert Kemperman, Mirco Pruyser, Glenn Schuurman, Sam van der, Ven Valentin, Verga Bob de Voogd, Mink van der, Weerden Sander de Wijn,Floris Wortelboer
Australia secure third spot to win bronze medal
Tom Craig's hattrick helps Australia secure its 10th medal AUSTRALIA 8-1 ENGLAND
Hello and welcome
