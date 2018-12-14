Hockey World Cup 2018: Touch and go for India against the Dutch

One of the most important matches in Indian hockey’s recent history began with a appeal from a cricketer. Virender Sehwag, the chief guest for the night, instructed the crowd to sing the national anthem so passionately that it would not just motivate the Indians but also intimidate the Dutch.

Despite Sehwag’s appeal, the voice of 15,000-odd fans drowned in the cheers of 22 Dutch supporters who were tucked in one corner of the stadium, behind a goalpost. India, after taking the lead (Akashdeep Singh, 12’) and despite dishing out one of their best defensive displays, lost 2-1. The match joins a growing list of Indian performances where the team plays well only to end up losing; a story of same mistakes followed by the familiar result — a crushing defeat.

The key difference this time is that it doesn’t feel like they missed out on an opportunity. Of course, it can be argued this was their best chance to end the 43-year wait for a semifinal appearance, considering they were playing at home. They made the world believe that Netherlands was beatable but an honest assessment of the squad shows that a quarterfinal appearance was the team’s actual potential.

It’s not to say India were outclassed. Far from it, in fact. They can be proud of being competitive for the entire 60 minutes of that game that is being labeled as one of the most memorable quarterfinals of this World Cup. The tension and tactical battle making this an engrossing cliff-hanger.

These are two very identical teams in terms of style and in the first two quarters, they were mirroring each other move for move. It was almost like they thought of similar strategies to outwit each other.

In the first quarter, both teams used the aerial ball to beat a crowded midfield. In the second, they reverted to ground passes, wowing the crowd with their skills maneuvers and cheeky passes. It was mesmerizing to watch, and where India really succeeded was that they had dragged Netherlands to their level – in that, they had planned it out such that the Dutch were rushing into their moves, running with the ball and hurrying themselves.

That led to uncharacteristically high unforced errors from them and also from India, a side that thrives on building attacks from opponents’ errors, stretched them on counters. Skipper Manpreet Singh, playing in the centre of the midfield, was a live-wire in the midfield. He took blows and survived rugby tackles made by the Dutch midfielders to break his rhythm.

When the Netherlands midfield could get past him, they were halted in their tracks by Surender Kumar and Kothajit Singh in the defence. It’s tough to remember when was the last time an Indian defence came up with such assured display. They did not panic when the Dutch drove forward in numbers, and calmly passing their way out trouble.

The Netherlands, despite losing their talisman Sander de Wijn, were equally good in the defence and did not concede an inch of space to the Indians, who were constantly trying to attack from wings, through the baseline.

While India were matching the Netherlands tactically in the first quarter, the Dutch took complete control of the game in the second with just a minor tweak. “We applied our minds, and started to pass the ball around instead of running with it,” striker Jeroen Hertzberger said.

Once their passes started to flow, Netherlands were on a different league. They virtually parked themselves in the Indian half as they players chased shadows. The Dutch switched flanks and attacked through the centre with consummate ease and barring one Akashdeep shot and two late penalty corners, India could not manage a single clear-cut attempt on the Dutch goal in the last two quarters.

While on the other end, they were constantly threatening the Indian goal. Yet, India never looked like they were in danger or defending desperately largely because of a surprisingly calm defence, led by Surender. Eventually, it was a moment of brain freeze by local hero Amit Rohidas that let Netherlands take lead.

Defending a penalty corner with 10 minutes to go, Rohidas rushed out a little too soon. He was sent to the sin bin for that infringement. It put India under pressure, as they had to defend the corner with a man less. Mink van der Weerden placed the ball exactly where Rohidas would’ve stood. Instead, it rolled under goalkeeper PR Sreejesh’s legs. The goal shushed the stands. A yellow card to Hardik Singh in the 53rd minute meant India played the remainder of the match with a man down, making their already difficult task tougher.

The hosts tried to make a late comeback but the Dutch held on to the one-goal advantage, and will now face Australia in Saturday’s semifinal. India coach Harendra Singh and captain Manpreet blamed poor refereeing for India’s exit. “Had they been fair, the result would’ve been different,” he said.

But “could’ve, would’ve, should’ve” — in the words of Netherlands coach Max Caldas — doesn’t mean much. India need to start winning matches like these to be really counted among the world’s elite. And no amount of chest-thumping could change that fact.

Belgium beat Germany

Olympic silver medallist Belgium qualified for the semifinals of the men’s hockey World Cup for the first time ever when they defeated two-time champions Germany 2-1, here on Thursday. World No.3 Belgium scored through Alexander Hendrickx (18th minute) and Tom Boon (50th) to register the come-from-behind win. World No.6 Germany’s lone goal came from the stick of Dieter Linnekogel in the 14th minute. Belgium will now fight it out with England on Saturday for a place in the final.

***

Quarterfinal breakup, quarter-by-quarter

The Netherlands came into their own with a high-pressing game in the final quarter of the quarterfinal.

Aerial-ball strategy: First quarter (1-1)

India and Netherlands line-up almost identically, using a sweeper back between the goalkeeper and three-man defence along with three men each in the midfield and forward line. Curiously, both resort to the aerial-ball strategy to beat the crowded midfield and put pressure on the defence. It works, too, as both sides make small errors, leading to a goal each.

Creativity to the fore: Second quarter (1-1)

It starts to get a bit rough. Tackles fly thick and fast and the Netherlands try to get under the skin of Indian players by nudging and pushing. Valentin Verga, especially, gets warned a couple of times. Both sides, meanwhile, revert to passing the ball along the ground and use their creativity to enter each other’s ‘D’. Both ditch aerial balls altogether.

Passing catch India off guard: Third quarter (1-1)

Netherlands, who were guilty of running with the ball in the first half, start passing it around more smoothly. Indians are not able to counter this strategy and consequently, they concede possession and territory to them. India’s defence continues to impress. There’re almost no errors defensively, although the midfield stops operating cohesively.

Dutch step on gas: Fourth quarter (1-2)

Netherlands continue to press high and are rewarded with a goal from penalty corner with 10 minutes left to play. Despite taking the lead, they do not give up their attacking style. In fact, they get even more aggressive as they try to push India deep into their own half by adopting a high-press strategy. It works perfectly as India are barely able to mount an attack to eventually lose the tie. —ENS