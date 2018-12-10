Hockey World Cup diary: Playstation, feisty underdogs and no weddings

As the group stage concludes and things start to get serious, The Indian Express takes a look at the fortnight that saw some eye-popping action on field, and sleep-inducing moments off it…

Band, baaja, baarat hockey

If you have been here before around November-December and are coming now for the World Cup, what strikes you immediately is the lack of weddings. The city is usually decked up as roughly 800 weddings take place every year during these two months, considered to be auspicious in the Odiya calendar.

A front officer of one of the bigger hotels here says they hosted 16 weddings in the first week of December last year. This year, there have been none, primarily because the state government blocked almost all hotels – roughly 1,000 rooms – for the World Cup. Hockey is at the centre of everything that’s happening in Bhubaneswar right now and nothing else is likely to take precedence till it ends. Not even weddings.

Lower-rank, big moments

One of the laziest generalisations in modern hockey is that the skill aspect has died since the introduction of artificial turfs. But some of the stuff that’s unfolded at the Kalinga Stadium has been otherworldly. No doubt there is a lot of emphasis on fitness, but there have been teams and players who have shown there’s still scope for finesse.

For instance, China’s first goal against England was a piece of art. Guo Xiaoping dribbled past three men near the baseline of a crowded defence before giving China a shock lead. In the epic France-Argentina encounter, midfielder Timothy Clement had his back towards the goal when he opened up the defence with a beautifully-weighted ball towards Adrien Coffigniez. With the goalkeeper rushing to close the angle, Coffigniez just opened the face of his stick and lifted the ball over the goalkeeper.

There have been several breathtaking finishes, but for their sheer presence of mind (and also the fact that these are the tournament’s two lowest-ranked teams), these goals have stood out.

Hosts quick off the blocks

If the group stage is any evidence, then India aren’t willing to play the role of gracious hosts. India are traditionally slow starters but Harendra Singh’s side has wowed the crowd with some beautiful attacking, winning two matches in convincing fashion and drawing with higher-ranked Belgium. India have the second-most circle entries – 80 – in the tournament after the group stage (Holland have the most: 99) and also the third-highest number of goals – 12 (seven field goals, five penalty corners). There have been seven different goalscorers for India, with Lalit Upadhyay and Simranjeet Singh scoring the most (3 each). Australia, who have been ruthless as ever, top the scoring charts with 16 goals and have been the most impressive side so far and have showed few weaknesses.

Battling boredom: Day trips, quiz sessions, PS

The challenge for the team management hasn’t just been to keep players organised on the field, but also to keep them occupied off it. The International Hockey Federation decided to hold just two matches a day, because of television demands. That hasn’t gone down too well with the teams, who have complained that is too few. Earlier, the group stage was at least four days shorter, with three or four matches held every day, with a maximum of two days’ break for a team between matches.

But the new format has resulted in at least three days’ gap between two matches for a team, and in some cases it’s been as long as five. Consequently, teams have had to come up with innovative ways to ensure players do not get bored sitting in their hotel rooms. Playing FIFA on Play Station seems to be the most popular pastime, with some players reading books and exploring the city.

With nothing much to do in the city, some, like Canada, simply left Bhubaneswar and spent a couple of days at a beach resort in Puri. Holland chose to stay indoors and have a quiz competition. “We had a quiz on the secrets or unknown things of our teammates,” veteran Dutch forward Robert Kemperman says. “It gets boring, so this was a fun way to break the monotony.”

Not much to cheer for cheer girls

The boredom isn’t restricted to players alone. For the cheer girls, performing on the touchline behind the goal is a tough job as it is. But the fiercely-hit balls aren’t the only thing they’ve been trying to evade. The flies and other insects have been a big nuisance at the stadium.

More so for the cheer girls, most of them from England, who have been positioned right under the floodlights and are often swarmed by the bugs. To protect them, the organisers have provided a transparent plastic box. To protect themselves from the insects, girls sit inside it when they aren’t performing. Outside the stadium, though, the cheer girls seem to be adventurous. A few of them have taken to Tinder in search of company. Their demand? A pool at the hotel, nothing else.

Tuk-tuk adventure

Speaking of adventures, Belgium coach Shane McLeod had to endure one himself. On the eve of their match against India, McLeod was surrounded by Indian media, who were keen to get his views on his team as well as the opponents. The polite, well-mannered person that he is, McLeod patiently answered all queries directed at him, ignoring the fact that his players had been waiting in the bus for nearly 30 minutes.

Despite repeated reminders, McLeod did not show any urgency to board the bus. So, tired of waiting, the players left without their coach. McLeod was then forced to take an auto back to the team hotel, which is roughly a couple of kilometers from the stadium. As the tournament takes a serious turn, Belgium will hope their ride will get smoother, with everyone hopping on board.