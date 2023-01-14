scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Hockey WC: Netherlands, New Zealand make winning start in Pool C

Later in the day, reigning world champions Belgium will be up against Korea, while world no.4 Germany will take on Japan in Pool B matches in Bhubaneswar.

Netherland's Thijs van Dam celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023. (PTI)
Listen to this article
Hockey WC: Netherlands, New Zealand make winning start in Pool C
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Three-time champions Netherlands began their campaign in style, outplaying Malaysia 3-0 while New Zealand defeated Chile 3-1 in Pool C matches of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup.

In the opening match of the day, Sam Hiha (11th, 18th minutes) scored two field goals in the opening two quarters, while Sam Lane opened the account for the Black Sticks with another field strike in the ninth minute. Chile’s lone goal came from the stick of Ignacio Contardo in the 49th minute. In the other match of Pool C, Thijs van Dam scored a field goal in the 19th minute to hand world no.3 Netherlands, who won the title in 1973, 1990 and 1998, the lead before Jip Janssen converted a penalty stroke four minutes later.

Teun Beins (46th) made it 3-0 for the Netherlands by converting a penalty corner a minute into the fourth and final quarter.

The Dutchman are on top Pool C on account of better goal difference than New Zealand, who also have three points from the win. While Netherlands and New Zealand will lock horns in their next pool match on Monday, Malaysia will take on Chile on the same day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bards, birds and words: Did you know these common terms have avian origins?
Bards, birds and words: Did you know these common terms have avian origins?
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, ...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, ...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish

Later in the day, reigning world champions Belgium will be up against Korea, while world no.4 Germany will take on Japan in Pool B matches in Bhubaneswar.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 17:49 IST
Next Story

Ex-Union minister Sharad Yadav cremated in MP village

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 14: Latest News
close