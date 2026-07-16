Govt calls for IOA panel to probe ex-hockey captain’s sexual harrasment allegations

The ministry's action came after Tirkey wrote to them, requesting for the formation of an independent committee to examine the allegations. (Representative image)

The sports ministry on Thursday directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an independent inquiry panel to probe former India hockey captain Asunta Lakra’s allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation. This comes after Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said an internal probe could raise “concerns regarding impartiality”.

Lakra, who is also a Hockey India executive board member and national selector, had sought the ministry’s urgent intervention, alleging institutional protection of sexual harassment, intimidation and victimisation of women athletes within Indian hockey. She had also accused Hockey India general secretary Bhola Nath Singh of intimidating her.

The ministry’s action came after Tirkey wrote to them, requesting for the formation of an independent committee to examine the allegations.