Govt calls for IOA panel to probe ex-hockey captain’s sexual harrasment allegations

The sports ministry on Thursday directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an independent inquiry panel to probe former India hockey captain Asunta Lakra’s allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation. This comes after Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said an internal probe could raise “concerns regarding impartiality”.
Lakra, who is also a Hockey India executive board member and national selector, had sought the ministry’s urgent intervention, alleging institutional protection of sexual harassment, intimidation and victimisation of women athletes within Indian hockey. She had also accused Hockey India general secretary Bhola Nath Singh of intimidating her.
The ministry’s action came after Tirkey wrote to them, requesting for the formation of an independent committee to examine the allegations.
In an email sent on Wednesday, he said an inquiry by Hockey India’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) might not be seen as impartial because the allegations involve office-bearers of the federation.
“Hockey India treats the allegations with the utmost seriousness and remains committed to the safety, dignity and protection of all athletes. However, as the allegations involve certain office-bearers of Hockey India, referring the matter to HI’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) may give rise to concerns regarding impartiality,” Tirkey wrote.
“To ensure a fair, transparent and independent inquiry, Hockey India requests the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs to consider constituting an independent inquiry committee comprising persons not connected with Hockey India to examine the allegations,” the email adds.
In a separate email to Hockey India’s executive board members, Tirkey urged them to avoid any action that could influence the investigation.
“Since both the complainant and the respondent are members of the HI Executive Board, it would not be appropriate for HI to conduct the inquiry through its own ICC,” he wrote. “I request all the Executive Board members to maintain strict confidentiality and refrain from any action or communication that may influence the inquiry.”