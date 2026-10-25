Better late than never: Hockey returns to its cradle with Asian Champions Trophy

Balbir Singh Kular, a 1968 Mexico Olympics bronze medallist, recalls the time he played against the Netherlands at Police Lines in Jalandhar in 1967.

Col (retd) Kular, who hails from nearby Sansarpur village, one of the main nurseries of hockey, will be a guest at Tuesday’s opening ceremony of the Asian Champions Trophy at the city’s Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium. Mentioning that it will be the first time many of the members of the current Indian team will be playing in their home state, he believes better late than never.

Kular remembers youngsters from his village coming on bicycles to watch the Indian team play almost 60 years ago, and anticipates the same excitement for witnessing the likes of skipper Harmanpreet Singh in action. More than half of the Indian squad for the tournament is made up of players from Punjab.

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“Players from Sansarpur and across Punjab came to see the match. At that time too, more than half of the Indian team was from Punjab. We were motivated by the fact that we were playing in front of a home crowd. I have watched this batch for a long time and the fact that even players with two Olympic bronze medals have not played for India in Punjab was a bit unfortunate. These boys show why Punjab is the cradle of Indian hockey,” Kular tells The Indian Express.

Col (Retd) Balbir Singh Kular at his residence in Jalandhar. (Express Photo by Nitin Sharma) Col (Retd) Balbir Singh Kular at his residence in Jalandhar. (Express Photo by Nitin Sharma)

The Asian Champions Trophy has been on a nine-day tour across Punjab with Olympic medallists and former India captains in attendance. Posters of the tournament – which features India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Bangladesh – with the tagline in Punjabi, Jee Aayan Nu Hockey (Welcome hockey) – are seen across Jalandhar and Mohali, the two host cities. Pakistan has pulled out of the event in the wake of tense bilateral ties between the two countries.

Former India captain Gagan Ajit Singh, who is serving as the Senior Superintendent of Police in Fazilka, was the chief guest there while his former teammate Jugraj Singh attended the ceremony in Amritsar.

“During my time, I did not get many chances to play in Punjab as an India player. But this week, me and my former teammates like Jugraj and Prabhjot Singh have been sharing Asian Champions Trophy pictures with young kids in our WhatsApp groups,” says Gagan Ajit.

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Trip down memory lane

In Gurdaspur, 1975 Hockey World Cup winner Brigadier (retd) Harcharan Singh, who scored the winner in the final against Pakistan, was present during the trophy tour. Harcharan was also part of the organising committee during Pakistan’s 2006 tour to India, when drag-flicker Sohail Abbas broke Dutch legend Paul Litjens’s world record of 267 goals in Amritsar.

“Legendary Pakistani left-winger Samiullah had come as the team’s manager. He wanted an Urdu copy of Japji Sahib (Sikh prayer) and we arranged it. Watching Abbas in action, many youngsters in the crowd would have started to dream about becoming a drag-flicker like him,” shares Harcharan.

He also recalls the Indian team playing against an Asian All-Star XI in exhibition matches in Amritsar and Jalandhar, and the Punjab crowd applauding the likes of Samiullah, Manzoor Hussain, Munnawar Zaman and Islahuddin.

“People watched matches from the stands as well as standing in the trees around the grounds. In Amritsar, we were given two kg of ghee as well as almonds. While we were intense rivals on the field, most of us spoke Punjabi and made sure that our rivals also enjoyed Punjabi hospitality,” adds Harjinder.

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Former India goalkeeper Baljit Singh Dadhwal was one of the stand-out performers in the 2009 Punjab Gold Cup in Chandigarh, where they lost in the final to the Dutch. He describes that tournament as a significant marker in the team’s development.

“The Punjab Gold Cup had Olympic champions Germany as well as Holland and we were extra motivated to play on our home ground. We lost a close final. If I remember correctly, Rupinder Pal Singh was watching the matches as a young trainee,” says Dadhwal.

He remembers travelling to Jalandhar to watch an India-Pakistan Test match in 1998.

“I took a bus and watched Sohail Abbas play at his peak. I didn’t know much about his tactics but later in my career, I made some saves against him. That memory remains special.”

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At the stadium which will see intense action from Tuesday, a few youngsters are talking about the chance to see Indian captain Harmanpreet.

“We have not seen Surjit sir take penalty corners but we will see Harmanpreet paji taking drag-flicks for India for the first time,” says one of the trainees.

Will the next Harmapreet be watching from the stands?