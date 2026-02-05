Hockey, Pro League: Dragflicker Amandeep Lakra, junior World Cup stars Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur named in 24-member squad for Rourkela leg

In the days after much controversy regarding the exclusion of Manpreet Singh from core probables, India have named a squad with a mix of experienced stars and upcoming talent for the Rourkela leg of FIH Pro League, to be led by Harmanpreet Singh. Dragflicker Amandeep Lakra, who had another breakthrough season in the Hockey India League for the Hyderabad Toofans, is a notable inclusion in defence. The 24-member squad also features junior World Cup bronze medal winners Manmeet Singh and Rosan Kujur

India begin their 2025-’26 Pro League campaign in Rourkela, scheduled to take place from 10th to 15th February 2026 at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. The Rourkela leg will feature hosts India, alongside international heavyweights Argentina and Belgium.