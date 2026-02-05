Hockey, Pro League: Dragflicker Amandeep Lakra, junior World Cup stars Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur named in 24-member squad for Rourkela leg

In the days after much controversy regarding the exclusion of Manpreet Singh from core probables, India have named a squad with a mix of experienced stars and upcoming talent for the Rourkela leg of FIH Pro League, to be led by Harmanpreet Singh. Dragflicker Amandeep Lakra, who had another breakthrough season in the Hockey India League for the Hyderabad Toofans, is a notable inclusion in defence. The 24-member squad also features junior World Cup bronze medal winners Manmeet Singh and Rosan Kujur
India begin their 2025-’26 Pro League campaign in Rourkela, scheduled to take place from 10th to 15th February 2026 at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. The Rourkela leg will feature hosts India, alongside international heavyweights Argentina and Belgium.
In the recently concluded HIL season, which was dominated by overseas players in the goalscoring chart (all three who hit double figures were non-Indian players), Amandeep led the way for Toofans, with nine strikes to his name, filling in admirably for the absence of German superstar Gonzalo Peillat. Manmeet and Rosan, meanwhile, impressed under PR Sreejesh’s tutelage during the FIH Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu, where India finished third.
Having impressed the head coach Craig Fulton during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup last year, Pawan makes the cut as one of the two goalkeepers alongside Suraj Karkera. The defensive unit bears a largely familiar look with Harmanpreet leading the charge along with Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Amandeep and Nilam Sanjeep Xess. Sankay makes a comeback after missing the HIL for eventual champions Kalinga Lancers due to an injury.
The midfield will be anchored by Rajinder Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, alongside Manmeet and Rosan.
Odisha’s Rosan, who has earned his maiden call-up to the senior national squad, also enjoyed a breakthrough domestic season, playing a key role for Lancers. Manmeet Singh, who hails from Verowal in Tarn Taran, Punjab and started playing the sport seriously after being inspired by Akashdeep Singh, played at the World Cup in the attacking midfielder role but also showed a great willingness to track back and defend.
India’s forward line comprises Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, and Aditya Arjun Lalage.
Speaking on the squad, Indian Men’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “It’s an exciting mix of youth and experience. We have young talents like Rosan, Manmeet and Amandeep coming through, while the presence of senior players, including those from the India A setup, adds valuable experience. That balance is important for us. Belgium and Argentina are quality sides, but we believe in our abilities and are focused on delivering our best performances.”
Goalkeepers:
Suraj Karkera, Pawan
Defenders:
Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra
Midfielders:
Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rosan Kujur
Forwards:
Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Arjun Lalage