Hockey India League: Ranchi Royals beat Hyderabad Toofans to set up summit clash vs Kalinga Lancers

HockeyRanchi Royals and Hyderabad Toofans players in action. (FILE photo)

Ranchi Royals registered a sensational 3-2 win over Hyderabad Toofans in Qualifier 2 to enter the men’s Hockey India League final here on Sunday.

Royals will face Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in the title clash on Monday.

It was a hat-trick of goals by Tom Boon (13′, 15′, 34′) that ensured Royals book their place in the final, and the Toofans replied through Jacob Anderson (5′) and Amandeep Lakra (38′).

It was top-class action between the two teams with Toofans getting off the blocks with a sensational goal by Anderson in the 5th minute.

It was a goal brilliantly set-up by India’s rising midfielder Rajinder Singh who tackled almost three defenders, swiftly making his way from the right flank to find Anderson poised in front of the goal to get the perfect deflection.

The 1-0 lead by Toofans put them in good stead but they ended up squandering it when they gave away two easy PCs to Ranchi Royals.
With Boon in their ranks, Royals were sure to capitalise on it. Boon struck two back-to-back goals with good injection from the experienced Manpreet Singh in the 13th and 15th minute to end an entertaining opening quarter.

The second quarter remained goalless despite some fantastic attempts on goal by both teams.

Royals returned from the half-time break with a clear intent to take further lead.

It was Boon again at the centre of the action when his team won another PC in the 34th minute.

Once again, it was a fine injection by Manpreet that was picked up fiercely by Boon to flick it past the Toofans keeper.

This goal put the Royals ahead by 3-1. But four minutes later, Junior World Cup bronze medal winner Amandeep Lakra struck one for the Toofans to make 3-2.

The final quarter remained tense with Toofans pushing their ante to score an equaliser but Royals did well to hold on to their 3-2 lead.

 

