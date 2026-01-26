Hockey India League: Ranchi Royals beat Hyderabad Toofans to set up summit clash vs Kalinga Lancers

Ranchi Royals registered a sensational 3-2 win over Hyderabad Toofans in Qualifier 2 to enter the men’s Hockey India League final here on Sunday.

Royals will face Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in the title clash on Monday.

It was a hat-trick of goals by Tom Boon (13′, 15′, 34′) that ensured Royals book their place in the final, and the Toofans replied through Jacob Anderson (5′) and Amandeep Lakra (38′).

It was top-class action between the two teams with Toofans getting off the blocks with a sensational goal by Anderson in the 5th minute.

It was a goal brilliantly set-up by India’s rising midfielder Rajinder Singh who tackled almost three defenders, swiftly making his way from the right flank to find Anderson poised in front of the goal to get the perfect deflection.