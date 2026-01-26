Hockey India League: Odisha-based Kalinga Lancers beat Ranchi Royals to be crowned champions

Kalinga Lancers edged past Ranchi Royals 3–2 in a gripping final to lift the men’s Hockey India League (HIL) title in front of a partisan home crowd at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Put under extreme pressure in the closing stages, the Lancers held their nerve in a high-quality contest to secure the championship, with Alexander Hendrickx and Dilpreet Singh delivering the decisive goals. Hendrickx struck twice (4’, 27’) through his trademark dragflicks, while Dilpreet Singh (25’) added a crucial goal from close range.

Ranchi Royals fought until the very end, finding the net through Araijeet Singh Hundal (9’) and captain Tom Boon (59’), but ultimately fell just short in a pulsating finish.

Both teams began the final with intensity, pressing high and creating early circle entries as they looked to assert control. The Lancers struck first in the fourth minute after earning back-to-back penalty corners. Hendrickx stepped up and unleashed a fierce dragflick that beat Ranchi Royals goalkeeper Suraj Karkera to give the hosts an early advantage.

Ranchi Royals responded swiftly and in style. In the ninth minute, Yashdeep Siwach produced a clever aerial pass from the left flank to switch play, finding Araijeet Singh Hundal inside the circle. Hundal showed excellent control to bring the ball down before smashing a powerful shot past the goalkeeper to restore parity.

The second quarter proved decisive as Vedanta Kalinga Lancers seized control. While Ranchi Royals continued to show attacking intent, a series of penalty corners swung momentum firmly in the Lancers’ favour. In the 25th minute, Hendrickx’s dragflick was initially saved, but Dilpreet Singh reacted quickest to the rebound, calmly slotting the ball home. Just two minutes later, Hendrickx converted another penalty corner, firing a thunderous dragflick into the top right corner to give the Lancers a 3–1 lead at halftime.

Ranchi Royals dominated possession in the third quarter and pushed hard to get back into the contest. Captain Tom Boon saw his penalty-corner effort blocked by the first rusher, while Araijeet Singh Hundal came close again late in the quarter only to be denied by an excellent save from goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

Story continues below this ad

The Royals threw everything forward in the final quarter, but Pathak produced a series of outstanding saves, denying Sam Lane, Boon and Nilam Sanjeep Xess. Boon finally pulled one back from a penalty corner in the 59th minute, but time ran out as Vedanta Kalinga Lancers held on to claim a memorable HIL title triumph at home.

Toofans finish third

The Hockey India League also announced a total prize purse of Rs 6 Crore following the final. The champions, Kalinga Lancers, received Rs 3 Crore, while runners-up Ranchi Royals took home Rs 2 Crore. Hyderabad Toofans, who defeated HIL GC earlier in the day to finish third, were awarded Rs 1 Crore.

In a high-scoring thriller, Amandeep Lakra bagged a brace (30’, 53) with Nilakanta Sharma (24’) and Jacob Anderson (33’) also getting on the scoresheet for the Toofans. Meanwhile, Sam Ward scored twice (14’, 52’) while Kane Russell was on target (55’) for HIL GC.

Among individual award winners, Tamil Nadu Dragons goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh was named Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament, while Talem Priyobarta of HIL GC won the Upcoming Player of the Tournament award. Both players received Rs 10 Lakh each. Ranchi Royals skipper Boon finished as the Top Scorer of the Tournament with 19 goals and was also awarded Rs 10 Lakh.

Story continues below this ad

Hyderabad Toofans’ Amandeep Lakra was crowned the Player of the Tournament and received Rs 20 Lakh.