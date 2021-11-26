Hockey India announces 20-member men’s squad for Asian Champions Trophy

Defending Champions India will begin their campaign on December 14 against Korea in Dhaka. (Hockey India)

Hockey India on Friday named 20-member men’s squad for the Asian Champions Trophy to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist India will begin their campaign on December 14 against Korea, followed by their match against hosts Bangladesh on December 15.

Their third match will be against arch rivals Pakistan on December 17 and the very next day on December 18 India will take on Malaysia followed by their match against Japan on December 19.

The semi-finals will be played on December 21 followed by the final on December 22. The previous edition was held in Muscat, Oman, where India had jointly lifted the title along with Pakistan as the final was called off due to incessant rains.

Manpreet Singh will captain the side along with Harmanpreet Singh as his deputy.

The team includes goalkeepers Krishan B Pathak and Suraj Karkera.

Harmanpreet Singh will lead the charge along with Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar and Mandeep Mor in the defence.

Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh and the experienced Akashdeep Singh will patrol the mid-field.

The forward line will be led by Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh and Shilanand Lakra.

“While selecting this team we now must have our eyes on the future. It takes a deep and strong squad to build sustained success so players have to be given opportunities to perform,” said head coach Graham Reid.

“We have picked a team that has a good mix of experience and younger guys who will have their chance to show what they can do. It is a hectic match schedule and given the Covid-19 situation FIH & AHF have allowed 18 players to be chosen each game out of a greater squad of 20.

“We are looking forward to the challenge,” he added.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (VC), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (C), Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra