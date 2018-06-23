Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Points Table Team Standings Qualification

Follow Us:
Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Points Table: Complete Points Table of FIH Men's Hockey Champions Trophy 2018.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 23, 2018 11:26:13 pm
Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Hockey Men’s Champions Trophy 2018 Points Table. (PTI Photo)

FIH Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Points Table: Six-nation men’s Champions Trophy begins from June 23 and will continue till July 1 with the final to be played on that day. This is the final edition of the men’s Champions Trophy as FIH has decided to discontinue the tournament after this edition. The Men’s Champions Trophy 2018 Points Table will be updated throughout the tournament. The top two teams will qualify for the final while others will play the classification games. Points Table Complete List With Goals Here

FIH Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Points Table Stadings Team Position

Position Team Played Won Lost Draws GD Points
1 India 1 1 0 0 +4 3
2 Argentina 1 1 0 0 +1 3
3 Australia 1 0 0 1 0 1
4 Belgium 1 0 0 1 0 1
5 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 -1 0
6 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 -4 0

