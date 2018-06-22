Follow Us:
  Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Schedule, Fixtures, India Match Time in IST

Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Schedule, Fixtures, India Match Time in IST

Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Schedule Full Fixtures Time in IST: India Hockey Schedule of Champions Trophy 2018.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 22, 2018 11:30:13 pm
Hockey champions trophy 2018 Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Schedule: India vs Pakistan in tournament opener. (Hockey India Photo)
Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 will commence from Saturday, June 23 in Netherlands with six teams participating in the tournament. India will play their first game on the opening day and they will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan. The tournament consists of 18 matches which includes the final as well. The tournament will begin on June 23 and will continue till Sunday, July 1. Six teams namely India, Pakistan, Argentina, Belgium, Netherlands and Australia are participating in the tournament. This is the final edition of the Champions Trophy as FIH has decided to terminate the tournament after this year. Here is the full schedule of the FIH Men’s Champions Trophy 2018.

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 

Match 1: India vs Pakistan at 05:30 PM IST
Saturday, June 23

Match 2: Netherlands vs Argentina at 07:30 PM IST
Saturday, June 23

Match 3: Australia vs Belgium at 09:30 PM IST
Saturday, June 23

Match 4: India vs Argentina at 03:30 PM IST
Sunday, June 24

Match 5: Netherlands vs Belgium at 05:50 PM IST
Sunday, June 24

Match 6: Australia vs Pakistan at 07:30 PM IST
Sunday, June 24

Match 7: Argentina vs Belgium at 09:30 PM IST
Tuesday, June 26

Match 8: Netherlands vs Pakistan at 11:30 PM IST
Tuesday, June 26

Match 9: India vs Australia at 05:30 PM IST
Wednesday, June 27

Match 10: Argentina vs Pakistan at 06:30 PM IST
Thursday, June 28

Match 11: India vs Belgium at 08:30 PM IST
Thursday, June 28

Match 12: Netherlands vs Australia at 11 PM IST
Thursday, June 28

Match 13: Belgium vs Pakistan at 06:30 PM IST
Friday, June 29

Match 14: Argentina vs Australia at 05:30 PM IST
Saturday, June 30

Match 15: Netherlands vs India at 07:30 PM IST
Saturday, June 30

Match 16: 5-6th Place at 03:00 PM IST
Sunday, July 1

Match 17: 3-4th Place at 05:15 PM IST
Sunday, July 1

Match 18: Final at 07:30 PM IST
Sunday, July 1

