Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Schedule, Fixtures, India Match Time in IST

Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 will commence from Saturday, June 23 in Netherlands with six teams participating in the tournament. India will play their first game on the opening day and they will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan. The tournament consists of 18 matches which includes the final as well. The tournament will begin on June 23 and will continue till Sunday, July 1. Six teams namely India, Pakistan, Argentina, Belgium, Netherlands and Australia are participating in the tournament. This is the final edition of the Champions Trophy as FIH has decided to terminate the tournament after this year. Here is the full schedule of the FIH Men’s Champions Trophy 2018.

Match 1: India vs Pakistan at 05:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 23

Match 2: Netherlands vs Argentina at 07:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 23

Match 3: Australia vs Belgium at 09:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 23

Match 4: India vs Argentina at 03:30 PM IST

Sunday, June 24

Match 5: Netherlands vs Belgium at 05:50 PM IST

Sunday, June 24

Match 6: Australia vs Pakistan at 07:30 PM IST

Sunday, June 24

Match 7: Argentina vs Belgium at 09:30 PM IST

Tuesday, June 26

Match 8: Netherlands vs Pakistan at 11:30 PM IST

Tuesday, June 26

Match 9: India vs Australia at 05:30 PM IST

Wednesday, June 27

Match 10: Argentina vs Pakistan at 06:30 PM IST

Thursday, June 28

Match 11: India vs Belgium at 08:30 PM IST

Thursday, June 28

Match 12: Netherlands vs Australia at 11 PM IST

Thursday, June 28

Match 13: Belgium vs Pakistan at 06:30 PM IST

Friday, June 29

Match 14: Argentina vs Australia at 05:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 30

Match 15: Netherlands vs India at 07:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 30

Match 16: 5-6th Place at 03:00 PM IST

Sunday, July 1

Match 17: 3-4th Place at 05:15 PM IST

Sunday, July 1

Match 18: Final at 07:30 PM IST

Sunday, July 1

