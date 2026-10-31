Hockey: After perfect start, India brace for first real test against Malaysia

India have made a flying start to their Asian Champions Trophy campaign, winning all three matches to book a semifinal berth. But the Harmanpreet Singh-led side can expect a sterner examination when they take on Asian Games silver medallists Malaysia in their fourth round-robin match on Sunday.

While India thrashed Malaysia 5-1 in the Asian Games final in Aichi-Nagoya last month, the Malaysians have traditionally been difficult opponents, capable of making life uncomfortable for the hosts. They will also be keen to settle scores after their defeat in the continental final.

India’s campaign so far has been largely comfortable. They began with a 13-0 demolition of Bangladesh before overcoming China 5-2 and Japan 4-1.

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However, Friday’s win over Japan offered a reminder that there is little room for complacency against more organised opposition.

After two relatively straightforward outings against Bangladesh and China, India found it difficult to break down Japan’s disciplined defence. Despite committing players forward, they struggled to create clear openings and, tellingly, did not earn a single penalty corner in the first three quarters.

It took until the 47th minute for India to win their first penalty corner, which captain Harmanpreet converted to break the deadlock. The goal appeared to release the pressure, with India stepping up the intensity in the final quarter to score three times and secure their third successive victory.

Forward Abhishek Nain was the standout performer, marking his 150th international appearance with two impressive field goals. His performance will be encouraging for chief coach Craig Fulton, although India will need greater contributions from the rest of their forward line against Malaysia.

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Vice-captain Hardik Singh provided the midfield with stability, but Fulton will expect Vivek Sagar Prasad and Nilakanta Sharma to offer more support. In defence, Sanjay will also need to be sharper after conceding a penalty stroke and giving away a few penalty corners against Japan.

India’s slow start on Friday is another area of concern. Against a Malaysia side that can be unpredictable and dangerous on the counter, the hosts cannot afford to take too long to find their rhythm. Fulton, meanwhile, is under no illusions about the challenge awaiting his team. “We defeated them 5-1 in the Asian Games, but Malaysia has always been a tricky opponent for us. I just think I’m glad we’re playing a good team and they’ll challenge us. We just have to focus on our own game,” he said.

India are also likely to bring back in-form forward Mandeep Singh, who was rested against Japan after scoring a hat-trick in the tournament opener against Bangladesh. Malaysia, too, are unbeaten after three matches and occupy second place in the standings, behind India on goal difference. With a chance to avenge their Asian Games final defeat, they will be eager to make a statement against the hosts.

The other matches on Sunday will see South Korea take on Bangladesh and Japan face China.

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Playing tonight: South Korea vs Bangladesh (2.30pm), Japan vs China (4.45pm), India vs Malaysia (7pm). Live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar