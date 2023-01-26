scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Hockey: After early exit from World Cup, India coach Graham Reid non-committal on future

India beat Japan 8-0 in their 9-16 classification match at Rourkela.

Bhubaneswar: India Hockey head coach Graham Reid speaks at a press conference before the practice session ahead of the match against Wales during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (PTI)
India coach Graham Reid did not commit to staying on in the role until this year’s Asian Games, saying he ‘assumes’ his contract will be reviewed after the World Cup.

While a post-tournament review is standard, Reid’s response after India’s 8-0 will further add to the speculations around his future with the team, which failed to reach the quarterfinals.

After the 8-0 win over Japan in a classification match in Rourkela on Thursday, Reid was asked if he was committed to the team as the coach until the Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, in September this year.

He responded: “I have signed through till Paris (Olympics in 2024). I have signed a contract. But we’ll be review I assume at the end of this (World Cup). But next game is what I’m focussing on.”

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 22:01 IST
