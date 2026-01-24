Hockey India League: Red-hot Alexander Hendrickx strikes twice as Kalinga Lancers reach final; Toofans beat HIL GC in Eliminator

It was always going to be that man. Alexander Hendrickx might not be top of the goalscoring charts, thanks to Kane Russell’s early flurry of hat-tricks, but the incredibly consistent Belgian superstar has now scored in all but one of Kalinga Lancers’ matches this season. He struck twice more against Ranchi Royals on Friday in Qualifier 1 to power his side into the title clash where either Hyderabad Toofans or Ranchi Royals await, based on the result of Qualifier 2. Hendrickx brace was the difference in a high-quality match against Royals as Lancers prevailed 2-1 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Friday. Mandeep Singh pulled one back for the after Hendrickx’s double strike gave table-topping Lancers a 2-0 lead but the Royals couldn’t find the equaliser.

Earlier in the day, Hyderabad Toofans defeated HIL GC 2-0 in the Eliminator clash to book their spot in Qualifier 2, eyeing a place in the final for a second straight year. Shilanand Lakra (16′, 39′) stole the show as he scored a brilliant brace to help his side progress ahead in the tournament.

In the marquee qualifier, Harendra Singh’s Royals began the game on the front foot, keeping possession and moving the ball around neatly to make inroads. Having sustained the early pressure by staying steady at the back, Lancers grew into the game and eventually broke the deadlock after Hendrickx (12’) converted his drag flick from a penalty corner, giving his side a 1-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Royals pushed forward in search of an equaliser, creating 6 circle entries and earning 4 penalty corners in the second quarter. However, the Lancers continued to show why they’re the most reliable defence in the league, having conceded only 8 goals thus far, keeping their opponents at bay to hold onto their one-goal advantage at halftime. It was a far cry from the leaky defence they had last edition.

It was an ideal start to the second half for the Lancers with Hendrickx (32’) doubling their lead. The Belgian converted another penalty corner, rifling it into the back of the net to give his side a two-goal cushion. Looking for a way back into the game, Royals managed to pull one back after a cleverly executed variation from a penalty corner that saw Mandeep (40’) finish off the move to reduce the deficit with the score at 2-1 at the end of the third quarter.

It was an end-to-end contest in the final quarter. With eight minutes to go in the contest, the Lancers nearly put the game to bed when Rosan Kujur’s deflected effort came off the crossbar. Royals remained relentless in pursuit of the leveller with 7 circle entries and a penalty corner. However, the equaliser eluded them.

HIL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

23 Jan, Eliminator: Hyderabad Toofans 2-0 HIL GC

23 Jan, 7.30 pm: Qualifier 1: Kalinga Lancers 2-1 Ranchi Royals

25 Jan, 7.30 pm: Qualifier 2: Hyderabad Toofans vs Ranchi Royals

26 Jan, 5.00 pm: HIL GC vs loser of Qualifier 2 for 3rd/4th

26 Jan, 7.30 pm: Final – Kalinga Lancers vs winner of Qualifier 2