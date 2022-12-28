scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

HI announces cash prize to boost morale of Indian team ahead of World Cup

The decision was made by Hockey India Executive Board in a virtual meeting on December 24. (Representational/File)

Hockey India on Wednesday announced cash prizes for the Indian team and support staff ahead of next month’s FIH men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

India will begin their campaign against Spain from January 13 and HI decided to reward the team members with Rs 25 lakh each and the support staff with Rs 5 lakh each for a gold medal-winning feat at the prestigious quadrennial event.

A silver medal would see the players walk away with Rs 15 lakh and the support staff would be awarded Rs 3 lakh, while a bronze medal will see them being awarded with Rs 10 lakh each, while the support staff would be entitled to a prize of Rs 2 lakh. The decision was made by Hockey India Executive Board in a virtual meeting on December 24.

“Finishing on the podium at a Senior Men’s World Cup is not an easy task, and we hope this announcement will further increase the motivation levels of the already glory-hungry Indian Men’s Hockey Team,” said HI president Dilip Tirkey in a release.

India last stood on the World Cup podium in 1975 where they lifted the coveted title, beating Pakistan in the final held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

India have previously won three medals at this prestigious event. The team registered a bronze medal at the first edition in 1971, followed by a silver medal in Amstelveen in 1973, apart from the title win in 1975.
The Indian team is in pool D with England, Spain, and Wales.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 16:13 IST
