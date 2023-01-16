scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Hardik all but ruled out of Wales clash due to hamstring injury

One of the team's most impressive performers, the 24-year-old scored a goal in India's 2-0 win against Spain and created a flurry of chances against England in a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Hardik Singh India reacts after scoring against Spain in the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, in Rourkela, Odisha, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (PTI)
Listen to this article
Hardik all but ruled out of Wales clash due to hamstring injury
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

India’s attacking midfielder Hardik Singh has been all but ruled out of the team’s last Hockey World Cup group match against Wales owing to a hamstring injury.

One of the team’s most impressive performers, the 24-year-old scored a goal in India’s 2-0 win against Spain and created a flurry of chances against England in a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Hardik suffered the injury during the match against England in Rourkela.

The home team plays Wales here on Thursday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans
US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans
UPSC Key- January 16, 2023: Know about Aviation Disasters, RBI Dividend, ...
UPSC Key- January 16, 2023: Know about Aviation Disasters, RBI Dividend, ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience review: A Ferrari of a coffee machine
DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience review: A Ferrari of a coffee machine

An official confirmation on his status is awaited, though. A source close to the team said no decision has been taken on a replacement and it is unlikely the team would ask for one going forward.

An MRI and other scans were performed on the injured player, and it is also learnt that the team management is against playing him against Wales and open up a possibility of aggravating the injury.

The team is trying to assess the seriousness of the injury before taking a final call.

Hardik had limped off the ground with just over three minutes left in the game on Sunday.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

At the post-match press conference, head coach Graham Reid said it did not appear as serious as was initially suspected.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 22:15 IST
Next Story

Months after row over Hyderabad merger, KCR govt to give state funeral to last Nizam

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 16: Latest News
close