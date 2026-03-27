Hockey: Gurjant Singh, two-time Olympic bronze medallist and part of 2016 Junior World Cup-winning team, announces retirement

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist, Gurjant Singh announced his retirement from international hockey at the Hockey India Awards in New Delhi on Friday. The 31-year-old striker registered 130 senior international caps and scored 33 goals, and also scored the opening goal in the 2016 Junior World Cup-winning team’s final against Belgium in Lucknow. He was part of the medal-winning teams at both Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024
The forward, known for scoring and/or assisting during crucial moments, scored India’s fastest ever goal, after just 13 seconds, during the 5-2 win over the Netherlands at the FIH Pro League in January 2020. But he was already a well-known goalscorer by then. He started playing after watching his elder brother, who played at the national level. He’s got family on the Olympic team as well, and he paired up well with his cousin Simranjeet to assist India’s equalising third goal against Germany. He had also scored the second goal at the 2016 Junior World Cup – a powerful tomahawk (reverse stick) drive. It earned him the nickname “Mr Backhand” from German stalwart Florian Fuchs.
Born in Khailara, Amritsar, Gurjant rose through the junior ranks quickly, catching the eye with his pace and sharp instincts. He played a central role in the Junior World Cup triumph in Lucknow in 2016. After scoring in the final to secure gold, he made his senior international debut in 2017 and became a mainstay in the Indian attacking line.
In 2021, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award. Announcing his retirement, Gurjant Singh said, “It is with a mix of pride and deep emotion that I announce my retirement today. I started my hockey journey by looking up to the seniors sitting in this room, and to have fulfilled my dream of playing for India alongside them is something I will always treasure.”
“I feel incredibly satisfied to have been part of the historical revival of Indian hockey and to have achieved two Olympic medals. Beyond the trophies, the biggest memory I take with me is the time spent with my teammates. We lived like a family, supporting each other through all the ups and downs. I want to thank Hockey India for giving me such a respectful farewell. I leave the international stage a very happy and proud man.”
Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, “Gurjant Singh has been a vital part of India’s hockey story for nearly a decade. His pace, his energy, and his ability to score in big moments made him a player opponents always feared. He represented his country with great pride, and we thank him for everything he has given to Indian hockey.”