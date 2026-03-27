Hockey: Gurjant Singh, two-time Olympic bronze medallist and part of 2016 Junior World Cup-winning team, announces retirement

The forward, known for scoring and/or assisting during crucial moments, scored India’s fastest ever goal, after just 13 seconds, during the 5-2 win over the Netherlands at the FIH Pro League in January 2020. (Hockey India)

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist, Gurjant Singh announced his retirement from international hockey at the Hockey India Awards in New Delhi on Friday. The 31-year-old striker registered 130 senior international caps and scored 33 goals, and also scored the opening goal in the 2016 Junior World Cup-winning team’s final against Belgium in Lucknow. He was part of the medal-winning teams at both Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024

The forward, known for scoring and/or assisting during crucial moments, scored India’s fastest ever goal, after just 13 seconds, during the 5-2 win over the Netherlands at the FIH Pro League in January 2020. But he was already a well-known goalscorer by then. He started playing after watching his elder brother, who played at the national level. He’s got family on the Olympic team as well, and he paired up well with his cousin Simranjeet to assist India’s equalising third goal against Germany. He had also scored the second goal at the 2016 Junior World Cup – a powerful tomahawk (reverse stick) drive. It earned him the nickname “Mr Backhand” from German stalwart Florian Fuchs.