Bhangu, coach of the CWG-winning women’s hockey team that inspired Chak De!, dies

On Friday afternoon, the WhatsApp group of players from the Indian women’s hockey team that won the 2002 Commonwealth Games title was filled with tributes to chief coach Gurdial Singh Bhangu, who passed away at 86 in Surrey, Canada.

The story of the against-the-odds win in the final made it to the big screen when Chak de India starring Shah Rukh Khan was released in 2007.

The Bollywood star played coach Kabir Khan, a fictionalised role, based on Mir Ranjen Negi. Negi was the fall guy of the 1982 Asian Games final loss to Pakistan but redeemed himself by guiding the team to CWG victory as goalkeeping coach. In the movie, India beat Australia in a World Cup final, but in reality the Bhangu-coached squad beat England 3-2, with Mamta Kharab scoring a golden goal in extra time.

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On Friday, Negi credited Bhangu for the team’s victory.

“The movie was fictional, and they consulted with many Indian coaches, including me. The movie’s story was about the Indian team winning the World Cup, after which a former Indian hockey player’s reputation was redeemed. Bhangu was the chief coach and the man responsible for the team’s victory in 2002. Though I was not in England during the CWG, I worked as an assistant coach with Bhangu sir. One thing that always impressed me was how he brought out the best in each player and how he made the team play as a unit based on their strengths. He was way ahead in terms of tactical knowledge as well as understanding players,” Negi told this paper.

Gurdial Singh Bhangu( in red turban in left side of the pic) with the Indian team at the reception hosted by then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Hockey India) Gurdial Singh Bhangu( in red turban in left side of the pic) with the Indian team at the reception hosted by then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Hockey India)

Pritam Siwach, a key member of the 2002 team, praised Bhangu for his tactics.

“Bhangu sir was the hero for all of us. His tactical brilliance helped us win the 2002 Commonwealth Games title. The movie did not do justice to Bhangu sir’s contribution as the chief coach. For each one of us, Bhangu sir remains the person who made us believe in ourselves. He was the one who taught us the hockey structure.,” Siwach said.

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Born in 1941 in pre-independence India’s Lyallpur, Bhangu grew up in Ambala. He played university-level hockey before joining the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, where he was an understudy of hockey legend Dhyan Chand as well as Balkishan Singh, a 1956 Olympics gold medallist and chief coach of the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold-medal-winning Indian hockey team.

Bhangu was also chief coach of the Nigerian women’s team from 1972 to 1976, helping them qualify for their first World Cup in 1976. Rajinder Singh Sr., a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics-winning Indian team and a former head coach, remembers how Bhangu’s advice stayed with him. “When I did the diploma from NIS, he would tell me that I had the advantage of being a player. He shared how he learnt from Dhyan Chand as well as Balkishan about a coach having to be creative but at the same time being patient with the players,” Rajinder said.

Bhangu was appointed head coach of the Indian women’s team in 1998, following the team’s 12th place finish in the World Cup. Months later, the Pritam Siwach-led Indian team won the silver medal in the Bangkok Asian Games.

He did not like the idea of using a whiteboard and markers to discuss team strategy and preferred to discus it during practice sessions when players were in training.

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A day before the 2002 CWG final, Bhagu was miffed by a report in an English newspaper, which said England would beat India by a huge margin. “He was furious,” Siwach recalled.

Gurdial Singh Bhangu getting his Dronacharya award from then president KR Narayanan. (Special Arrangement) Gurdial Singh Bhangu getting his Dronacharya award from then president KR Narayanan. (Special Arrangement)

But he had given Mamta Kharab, the scorer of the golden goal, and the team valuable advice.

When India took the penalty corner, the hooter that signaled the end of the first half of extra time went off. But Bhangu had told the Indian players, that in such a scenario, they should continue playing because when a penalty corner is in process play continues even if the hooter goes off. England players thought play had to be stopped, but Kharab’s goal, off a rebound during the PC stood, even though umpires initially disallowed it.

“He told us not to stop during a PC even if the hooter goes. When Mamta scored the golden goal, the half-time hooter had sounded and the umpire initially disallowed the goal. But then the rules allowed for the goal as a penalty corner can be completed even if normal time has elapsed,” Siwach said.

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She recalls Bhangu sir praying after the match. What he said still remains in her memory. ‘Sir ka jadoo chal gaya (Sir’s magic has worked)’.

Bhangu won the Dronacharya Award, the first for a hockey coach, in 2001.