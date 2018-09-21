Gulzar, A R Rahman will join talents to compose song for 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup

Lyricist Gulzar and legendary music composer A R Rahman have been delegated by the Odisha government to compose the official song for Hockey Men’s World Cup. (File Photo) Lyricist Gulzar and legendary music composer A R Rahman have been delegated by the Odisha government to compose the official song for Hockey Men’s World Cup. (File Photo)

Lyricist and poet Gulzar and legendary music composer A R Rahman have been delegated by the Odisha government to compose the official song for Hockey Men’s World Cup, which will be held in Bhubaneswar in November. Both Gulzar and Rahman have been awarded India’s third highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan. Gulzar has also been conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke award.

This year’s Men’s Hockey World Cup, which is the 14th edition of the tournament, is scheduled to be held from November 28 to December 16, at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the news on Twitter: Delighted to announce that India’s pride @arrahman is creating official #HWC2018 Song with the legendary #Gulzar Sahab. At the Opening Ceremony of #HWC2018 Rahman will perform it Live, his first performance in Odisha. Let the musical symphony create magic #HeartBeatsForHockey

The song, titled “Jai Hind, Jai India”, will focus on the message ‘purpose is loftier than victory or defeat’.

The video that will accompany this song will be shot in hockey hubs across the nation. Rahman himself will perform the song live at the World Cup Opening Ceremony on November 27 in Bhubaneswar.

