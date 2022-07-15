scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

Goal is to win gold in Birmingham CWG: India men’s hockey team VC Harmanpreet Singh

The 26-year old exuded confidence that the Indian team will be able to buck the trend in the Birmingham CWG starting later this month.

By: Sports Desk |
July 15, 2022 7:09:28 pm
"We will definitely try our level best to win gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022," Harmanpreet said. (Photo: @TheHockeyIndia/Twitter)

A confident Indian men’s hockey team is looking to put brakes on Australia’s golden run at the upcoming Commonwealth Games, vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh said on Friday.

Australia has won all the six gold medals on offer in the men’s competition since the game’s introduction at the multi-sport event in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

But Harmanpreet exuded confidence that his team will be able to buck the trend in Birmingham.

“Our team has been performing well. We played well in FIH Hockey Pro League as well and therefore the confidence is high within the group. We will look to keep winning matches. We will definitely try our level best to win gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022,” he said.

“Our preparations for the Commonwealth Games are going on very well. We are working on specific aspects of our game during our training sessions and we are focusing on the learnings from the FIH Hockey Pro League.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The ace drag-flicker said finishing and defence remains a concern for India but they are constantly working to plug holes in these two areas.

“We are specifically working on our finishing and defending skills at the moment. Overall, we are hitting the right notes in the practice sessions. We’ll just keep working hard on our game and try to keep getting better day by day as a team.”

“We have been playing practice matches during our training sessions. Our main team has been playing against the rest of the players in the national camp.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why has India’s Internet companies’ body dissolved...Premium
Explained: Why has India’s Internet companies’ body dissolved...
Momos, puchkas and Mamata’s special street and food recipePremium
Momos, puchkas and Mamata’s special street and food recipe
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for IndiaPremium
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for India
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer modelPremium
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer model

“The practice matches have helped us improve our on-field coordination and also provided us with an opportunity to test our strategies,” he added.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India hammer England by 10 wickets, Bumrah stars with 6/19
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 15: Latest News