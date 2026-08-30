Germany retains Hockey World Cup title; equals Pakistan’s record of most titles

“It was painful,” Marc Miralles, Spain men’s hockey team skipper, said with a smile after defending champions Germany defeated Spain 1-0 to lift retain the Hockey World Cup title.

When one would look at the numbers of the final, it indeed looks painful as Spain did everything right on the paper expect finishing the chances created. Spain had double the circle entries (24 as compared to Germany’s 12), almost double number of shots (9 as compared to 5), and more penalty corner chances.

However, Germany took the only viable chance they had and Michel Struthoff scored most memorable goal among his eight international goals to hand the Germans their fourth World title.

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“Before the tournament, everyone was saying: Germany this year? No. Everybody was talking about the other teams but we showed what we are capable of,” quipped Christopher Ruhr, who is a two-time World Champion now.

With their fourth title, Germany are tied with Pakistan for most hockey World Cups. Interestingly, Pakistan’s last WC title came in 1994, eight years before Germany won their first title in 2002.

4-TIME WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!! 🇩🇪 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🇩🇪 Die Honamas defend their World Cup and join Pakistan as the most successful side in the history of the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cups, with 4 titles to their name!!#HWC2026 #HockeyWorldCup2026 #WorldCup #WorldChampions #Germany pic.twitter.com/ofk5ZNOrl4 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) August 30, 2026

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Germany’s growth

After losing to India in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, German team has gone on to win two world titles, an Olympic silver, and an European title.

This is Andre Hanning’s fourth major title as a coach since he took over the head coach role in 2022.

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Playing against Spain, that had stunned Olympic champion Netherlands in the semis, German sat deep in their side and absorbed everything Spain threw at them. Pol Cabbre and Jos Basterra were brilliant on the flanks regularly finding pockets to create chance but the German defence held their fort.

At the half time break, both teams were goalless.

In the third quarter, Spain amped up the attack and played beautiful and fluid hockey. But ironically, despite ten circle entries and three shots on target, it was Germany’s one circle entry in that quarter and Jean Paul Danneberg’s save that decided the World Cup final.

The German right and left flanks co-ordinated into almost poetic motion in the 44th minute and Michel popped on the baseline to receive a pass from the midfield, moved from left to right dodging one Spanish defender and rounding up goalkeeper Luis Calzado before simply lifting the ball in net.

With the lead in the hand, the German team literally put their body on the line to protect the lead. As skipper Miralles flicked from the penalty corner, it hit Germany’s first rusher, Prinz Thies who had to leave the field.

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In the final quarter, Spain threw everything they had but the German defence held the fort. Coach Max Caldas replaced goalkeeper Calzado with four minutes remaining to put an outfielder but the Germans were resolute.

Miralles said that the German team understood the tempo better. “We had so many chances. But they understood the tempo of the game better,” he said.

“They were unbelivably tough to beat,” Ruhr said before quipping that the celebrations will go till next week.

Fairly so, they deserve it after equalizing one of the most dominant records in the world of hockey.