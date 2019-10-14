Four national-level hockey players dead, three injured in Hoshangabad car accident

Four national-level hockey players lost their lives, while three others sustained injuries in a car accident in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh: Four national level hockey players dead, three injured, in a car accident in Hoshangabad pic.twitter.com/otLiRNQzoQ — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2019

As per reports, the players were traveling from Itarsi to Hoshangabad to participate in Dhyan Chandra Trophy when the unfortunate incident occurred. The accident took place near Raisalpur village on National Highway 69.

The identities of the players are yet to ascertained by the local police.