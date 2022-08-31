scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Focus will be on improving our finishing, says Indian dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh

Harmanpreet SinghIndian drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh celebrates a goal. (Hockey India)

The Indian men’s hockey team will look to work on its finishing skills as part of its preparation for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League, said star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh.

The Indian team, which claimed a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month, returned to the camp at the SAI Centre here on Monday ahead of its preparations for the Hockey Pro League beginning October 28.”We will have our practice sessions, and our primary focus will always be on improving our finishing and improving the coordination and combination between players,” Singh said in a release issued by Hockey India (HI).”We will be focusing on how we can improve our timing while crossing the ball among players, and improving our timing while moving the ball from defence to attack.

“Every match is important for us. Our target has always been to win every match. We have not much time left before the World Cup. So, the more the number of matches we get to play before the tournament, the more it will be beneficial for us,” he said.

The pool draw for the FIH Hockey World Cup is set to take place on September 8 and Harmanpreet said the team is ready to face any challenge that comes its way. “We are not focusing on World Cup draws. We have to play the matches and perform our best, irrespective of whoever we face. We have to show our game and our strengths and get positive results,” he said.”We have to keep our focus on doing the same and not on things which are not in our control.” The World Cup is scheduled to be held from January 13 to 29 next year in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The Indian team had signed off with a silver at the Commonwealth Games after losing 0-7 to Australia in the final in Birmingham.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 04:22:46 pm
