Five members of Indian men’s hockey team test positive for Covid-19

Two players and three support staff members of the Indian Men’s Hockey team have tested positive for Covid-19.

Hockey India released a statement on Thursday stating that the five returned positive for the RTPCR tests that were conducted on Wednesday morning. It was further added that they showed mild symptoms and have been isolated from the rest of the group. No names were disclosed in the statement.

The Indian men’s team had recently arrived in Bengaluru preparing for a camp ahead of next month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The team arrive in Bengaluru after their impressive outing in Europe where the men’s team lived up to their name against Belgium and the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League double-headers.

The men in blue are scheduled to have a nearly four-week-long national camp at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru, where they will do the final fine-tuning for the mega event.

Earlier, head coach Graham Reid had said, “The players got a brief six-day break to go spend time with their families after the FIH Pro League matches in Europe. I believe this break has helped players return feeling fresh both mentally and physically.

He further added, “The next three weeks, we are going to focus on improving our performance in FIH Pro League where we had the opportunity to play against the best teams in the world.

In the Birmingham games, India will begin their campaign against Ghana on July 31. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists have been placed in Pool B along with hosts England, Canada, Wales and Ghana.