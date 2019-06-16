FIH Series Finals: Gurjit scores brace in India’s 5-0 win over Poland

Gurjit scored a brace to lead the Indian women’s hockey team to a dominant 5-0 victory over Poland at the FIH Women’s Series Finals Hiroshima 2019 here Sunday.

Gurjit’s brace and a clean sheet from the goalkeepers paved India’s way to a clinical 5-0 victory over Poland at the FIH Women’s Finals Hiroshima 2019. Match Report 🗒: https://t.co/nKfwuqvkli#IndiaKaGame #FIHSeriesFinals #RoadToTokyo #POLvIND pic.twitter.com/PqyuarcGdd — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) 16 June 2019

Right from the outset, India were on the attack, their left side causing problems for Poland’s defence with regularity. Poland enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, but India were causing more problems with their speed in attack. The best chance to open the scoring fell for India in the final seconds of the quarter.

Advertising

India’s high pressing strategy put Poland’s defenders constantly under stress as they looked to play the ball out quickly, often inaccurately and turned over possession in crucial areas with regularity.

Put under pressure by Sunita Lakra, Poland faltered in playing out from the back, and the ball fell to Navjot Kaur on the left. Her cross was inch perfect, directed towards the far post, where Jyoti deflected it in, giving India a deserved lead.

India won a flurry of PCs in the final five minutes of the quarter. From one of them, Vandana Katariya pounced on a loose ball — after Gurjit’s dragflick had been saved by Gabara — to score India’s second. From another, Gurjit slotted the ball into the bottom left corner, to give India a three goal lead as they went into halftime.

Advertising

India won a stroke in the 35th minute, and Gurjit duly dispatched it to score her second and India’s fourth of the game. It was with that lead the team went into the final break.

The final quarter was an ill-tempered affair, both teams reduced to ten at times, by players being carded. India held firm control over the game though, their regular circle penetrations enough to keep Poland in defensive mode.

India’s fifth came via brilliant stick work from Navneet Kaur in the 56th minute. Navneet picked up the ball with her back to goal at the top of the Poland circle, turned away from her marker with ease and unleashed a shot into the bottom corner. Gabara got a hand to it, but the power of the shot was too much for her to save. It was the final bit of action as India got home comfortable 5-0 victors.