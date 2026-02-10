FIH Pro League hockey: In a season of transition, promising drag-flicker Amandeep Lakra steps into focus

A crack drag-flicker, Amandeep Lakra, among the most exciting prospects to emerge in a while. A strapping 22-year-old striker, Araijeet Singh Hundal, returning from injury. Two attack-minded midfielders, Manmeet Singh and Rosan Kujur, riding the high of a Junior World Cup medal.

L’affaire Manpreet Singh has overshadowed India’s build-up to a new season. The former captain’s omission from the squad was the biggest talking point, dominating headlines and debate alike. What got lost in the noise were the names that were actually picked in the Pro League squad — the fresh faces, the returning bodies, and the quiet signals of a transition underway. As India turn the page, attention must shift from who isn’t there to what lies ahead.

India’s 2026 — a year that holds both the World Cup and the Asian Games — begins in the familiar surroundings of Rourkela against mighty Belgium on Tuesday. The resonance of this FIH Pro League match and, later in the week, the game against Argentina, will go beyond the scoreline. For head coach Craig Fulton, the four games against the two opponents this week will serve as an early audit of his evolving ideas — a chance to test combinations, blood new talent, and begin shaping a side for a season where experimentation must eventually give way to certainty.

Few debuts in recent years have carried as much intrigue as that of penalty-corner specialist Lakra. India may not yet be actively searching for captain Harmanpreet Singh’s successor, but the team has clearly been scouting for an able ally — a reliable drag-flicker who can share Harmanpreet’s heavy burden.

Jugraj Singh has been in the set-up for a while, but his flicks have often lacked consistency. Sanjay, the other drag-flicking option, has been used only sporadically. Amit Rohidas possesses a thunderous hit, but drag-flicking is not his strength. None have quite managed to offer the assurance India need at penalty corners.

Lakra, however, has already shown he is capable of stepping into big shoes. In the recent Hockey India League (HIL), Hyderabad Toofans suffered a setback when drag-flick maestro Gonzalo Peillat was ruled out with injury. Lakra, Peillat’s understudy last season, who had featured for barely five minutes per quarter, was suddenly handed full responsibility. This time, he played close to 60 minutes in almost every game — and made the most of it.

The 23-year-old scored nine goals in 10 matches, all from penalty corners, and finished as the Player of the Tournament. His form soon caught Fulton’s attention.

The real test will be how smoothly Lakra adapts to the relentless grind of international hockey, should he get his chance.

There are others too

Hundal is another player waiting for a chance. The tall striker was consistently in Fulton’s plans and was destined to be one of the key forwards for India at the Junior World Cup last year. However, he picked up an injury just before the tournament and was ruled out.

Hundal makes a swift return to the national team, with Fulton saying he offers a different dimension — a strong aerial presence, the ability to hold the ball up under pressure, and a knack for creating space for runners around him. His challenge now is to translate that promise into sustained impact at the international level.

India’s midfield, meanwhile, is being quietly refreshed by a new generation eager to stamp its authority. Kujur has emerged as a dynamic option, bringing pace, vertical running and an appetite for carrying the ball through the middle. Comfortable operating between lines, Kujur’s biggest strength lies in his ability to break defensive structures with direct intent, whether through sharp accelerations or incisive passing in transition. His recent performances have underlined his growing maturity, especially in high-tempo situations.

Manmeet offers a contrasting, yet equally valuable, skill set. More measured in possession, he excels in ball retention and distribution, knitting play together and ensuring India maintain control in midfield. His vision and calmness under pressure have stood out, particularly in matches where patience and structure have been at a premium. Together, Kujur’s energy and Manmeet’s composure give India a balanced midfield core — one that hints at continuity without sacrificing evolution.

“I am very happy to see youngsters like Amandeep, Manmeet and Rosan earning their opportunities in the squad. This is the right time for them to step up at the international level,” Harmanpreet said on Tuesday.

Junior India coach PR Sreejesh did not wish to disturb preparations for the Junior World Cup, which meant many of these players were denied sustained exposure at the senior level last year. But as Indian hockey embraces transition — younger legs, fresher ideas, and a gradual changing of the guard — the Pro League offers a stage for promise to turn into proof, and for intrigue to give way to intent.

India’s fixtures:

February 11: vs Belgium

February 12: vs Argentina

February 14: vs Belgium

February 15: vs Argentina

Matches live on Jio Hostar and Star Sports Network, 7.30pm