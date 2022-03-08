FIH Pro League: Games between India and Germany postponed due to Covid-19 cases

The men’s Pro League games between India and Germany in Bhubaneswar have been postponed due to a high number of COVID19 cases affecting the German team.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the FIH said that the games which were scheduled to be held on on March 12 and 13 will be held on an alternative date.

The Women’s matches between India and Germany will be played as planned this weekend at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, the Germany Women’s Hockey team arrived on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, ahead of the double-header against the hosts India in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22, scheduled to take place on March 12 and 13 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

The team led by Lisa Nolte expressed delight at the prospect of playing India at the Kalinga Stadium. “We have never played at the Kalinga Stadium before, so we are very excited about it. It will be amazing to play at such a big stadium, and we are looking forward to it,” Lisa stated.