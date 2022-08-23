scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

FIH announces Pro League venues for upcoming season; Rourkela added as second Indian host city

While the team finishing last will be relegated as usual, the side winning the newly-added 2022 FIH Nations Cup will be promoted to the Pro League season in 2023.

The FIH also said that it will implement the system of promotion and relegation from the upcoming season of Pro League. (FILE)

Odisha’s Rourkela was on Tuesday added as the second Indian venue, besides Bhubaneswar, for the upcoming FIH Pro League season beginning in October with the matches to be held at the stadium built to host the men’s World Cup in January.

A brand new stadium has been built in Rourkela to host some of the matches of the FIH men’s World Cup to be held from January 13 to 29.

Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, which will host most of the matches of the World Cup, is the other Indian venue which will also stage FIH Pro League games. Other venues which will host matches of the FIH Pro League from October 28, 2022 to July 5, 2023 are Newcastle and Hobart in Australia, Mendoza and Santiago del Estero in Argentina, Antwerp (Belgium), London, Eindhoven and Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and Christchurch and Wellington in New Zealand.

“As already announced in March, a new schedule – based on a series of ‘mini-tournaments’ where several teams will gather in one venue to play two matches against each other – will come into force for this new Pro League season,” the FIH said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...

“This format will have a major positive impact on players’ welfare and the environment, thanks to a substantial reduction in the amount of travel needed for each team and the officials. “Another great advantage of this revised format is that it increases the number of dates available for athletes to compete in their domestic leagues and club competitions,” the statement further read. The FIH also said that it will implement the system of promotion and relegation from the upcoming season of Pro League.

While the team finishing last will be relegated as usual, the side winning the newly-added 2022 FIH Nations Cup will be promoted to the Pro League season in 2023.”The integration of the promotion-relegation principle will substantially add to the excitement around Pro League. Also, the new format is beneficial to everyone, athletes, National Associations, clubs and fans in particular,” FIH CEO Thierry Weil said.

“We’re glad to welcome some new venues for this season; this is great for the growth of our sport! We’re very much looking forward to the fourth edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League!” he added.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 04:54:03 pm
Next Story

Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th re-appear exam result declared; here’s how to check

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained | Why are Kerala fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam port?

Explained | Why are Kerala fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam port?

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

Sonali Phogat’s family alleges foul play, says she was feeling uneasy after meal

Sonali Phogat’s family alleges foul play, says she was feeling uneasy after meal

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Premium
NASA audio of what a black hole sounds like is eerily unsettling

NASA audio of what a black hole sounds like is eerily unsettling

When Rajesh Khanna said success made him feel ‘next to God’, couldn’t handle flops

When Rajesh Khanna said success made him feel ‘next to God’, couldn’t handle flops

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 23: Latest News