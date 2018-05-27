Ex-hockey captain Sandeep Singh’s statue to be installed in Jaipur wax museum

Sandeep Singh’s statue will be installed in Jaipur wax museum. Sandeep Singh’s statue will be installed in Jaipur wax museum.

Former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh will be immortalised when his statue will be installed at the Jaipur Wax Museum at the Nahargarh Fort next month.

Sandeep will join a select list of personalities such as Maharana Pratap, Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Mother Teresa, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar and erstwhile Jaipur rulers, whose wax and silicon statues are already placed at the museum.

“It is a big honour for me. I am overwhelmed at this gesture of Jaipur Wax Museum. The museum authorities approached me about two months back with the proposal and I instantly said yes. My statue will be unveiled sometime next month, closer to the release date of my biopic which is July 13,” Sandeep told PTI.

Founder Director of the museum Anoop Srivastava said Sandeep’s sporting journey is a motivation for the younger generation.

“Known as ‘Flicker Singh’, 32-year-old Sandeep Singh is a legendary player who has given many golden moments to Indian hockey. Now, we are going to install his wax statue in the museum,” Srivastava said.

“His journey is thrilling and inspirational and next generation should take motivation from him and learn how to live life,” he added.

Sandeep’s will be the 36th statute to be installed at the museum.

While travelling to New Delhi by train for a national camp in 2006, Sandeep was accidentally shot by a stray bullet.

Fracturing his lowest rib, the bullet punctured his pancreas while his kidneys and liver were slightly damaged. A part of his spine took all the impact and was chipped.

Despite all adversaries, Sandeep made a successful comeback to the field after two years and helped India finish second in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup the same year.

Sandeep went on to gain prominence and became captain in 2009.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App