One match short of equalling record, former hockey captain Manpreet Singh dropped; ‘rested’, says coach Fulton

Former India hockey captain Manpreet Singh (second from right) was excluded from India's core group. India coach said he was ‘rested to manage workload’. (Photo: Hockey India)

Former captain Manpreet Singh was dropped from the 33-member national team core group for next month’s Hockey Pro League. Manpreet, who is a game short of becoming India’s most-capped player, is the most notable omission, along with goalkeeper Krishan Pathak.

A senior Hockey India official said the team management is looking to assess young players ahead of a busy season that includes the World Cup in August followed by the Asian Games. Manpreet’s exclusion, though, raises eyebrows as he is the only senior outfield player to be left out. “It is the coach’s decision. He wanted to test new players and saw Pro League as an opportunity to do it. Manpreet will be back in the squad for the next national team assignment,” a Hockey India official said.