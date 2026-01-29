One match short of equalling record, former hockey captain Manpreet Singh dropped; ‘rested’, says coach Fulton

Former captain Manpreet Singh was dropped from the 33-member national team core group for next month’s Hockey Pro League. Manpreet, who is a game short of becoming India’s most-capped player, is the most notable omission, along with goalkeeper Krishan Pathak.
A senior Hockey India official said the team management is looking to assess young players ahead of a busy season that includes the World Cup in August followed by the Asian Games. Manpreet’s exclusion, though, raises eyebrows as he is the only senior outfield player to be left out. “It is the coach’s decision. He wanted to test new players and saw Pro League as an opportunity to do it. Manpreet will be back in the squad for the next national team assignment,” a Hockey India official said.
The camp, to begin in Rourkela next week, is part of India’s preparations for the upcoming phase of the FIH Pro League, to be held at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium from February 10 to 15.
The home leg will mark India’s first assignment of the year and signals the start of a transition phase, with selectors opting to rotate the squad following the recently-concluded Hockey India League. While several senior players have been rested to manage workload, a number of emerging players have been included to gauge their readiness at the international level after gaining exposure alongside top global stars in the HIL.
The goalkeeping group for the camp features Pawan, Suraj Karkera, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar and Princedeep Singh.
The defensive unit includes Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Yashdeep Siwach, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Amandeep Lakra.
In midfield, the selectors have named Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma and Rosan Kujur, with the absence of Manpreet Singh underlining the management’s intent to test combinations and build depth.
The forward line is led by Abhishek and Mandeep Singh, alongside Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Uttam Singh, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage and Maninder Singh.
Speaking ahead of the camp, Indian Men’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton said: “Post the Hero Hockey India League, we felt this was the right time to rotate the squad. We’ve rested a few senior players to manage workload, while rewarding performances from players who’ve earned their opportunity. The Pro League legs in Rourkela and Hobart are an important part of the selection process as we move towards finalising the World Cup and Asian Games squad.”