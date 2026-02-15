Hockey: Disjointed India end Rourkela leg of Pro League with fourth straight defeat, conceding 19 goals and scoring just five

On Sunday, India lost the reverse fixture against Argentina 2-4 as their winless start to FIH Pro League continues.

Feb 15, 2026
India Hockey Pro LeagueIndia were once again beaten by Argentina, this time by a 2-4 scoreline. Across the four matches, India conceded 19 goals and scored just five goals. (Hockey india)
As India wrapped up a forgettable home leg in FIH Pro League with four defeats in four matches, head coach Craig Fulton’s response was: “Judge us when everything is in sync.” On Sunday, however, ‘sync’ was missing big time as India were once again beaten by Argentina, this time by a 2-4 scoreline. Across the four matches, India conceded 19 goals and scored just five goals.

Even when everything is not in sync, doing the basics right at the elite level in any sport is mandatory. After a 0-8 drubbing against Argentina in the previous clash, the last two defeats against Belgium and Argentina by 2-4 scorelines appear respectable, but the more concerning bit was the lack of application by the Indian players.

India kept losing possession in midfield, were stagnant in defence and made poor decisions in attack. The numbers of the match told the same story. Argentina had 55% possession as compared to India’s 45%, had more circle entries (18 to 12), and earned more penalty corners (9 to 2).

Argentine midfielder Tadeo Marcucci was awarded the player of the match for scoring twice and both his goals came from the lack of sharpness of Indian defenders. The first one in the 28th minute was a thunderous strike where he trapped an aerial ball from the left side and unleashed an unstoppable shot to sound the board. None of the Indian defenders closed Marcucci down during the 10-second sequence of him receiving the ball and scoring the goal.

For his second goal, Marcucci was standing on the far post in the 49th minute when a well-worked penalty corner routine deflected off Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera and reached him. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh tried to clear the ball and stopped for a brief period of time, allowing the Argentine number 27 to slip the ball in the goal.

Before the start of the match, Fulton mentioned that India would need to get better when they win back the ball. However, the more prominent sight during the game was Indian midfielders and defenders rushing back to their own circle after losing the ball in disadvantageous positions. Experienced names such as Amit Rohidas were guilty of giving Argentina many chances in the midfield to counter-attack.

In the post-match presentation, an exasperated Harmanpreet said, “The start was good but we are making the same mistakes of not finishing the chances.” However, India barely created anything in the first half, entering the circle just four times and recording one shot which went above the goal.

The Indian attackers became more active in the last two quarters, entering the circle four times each and scoring two goals but that was too little too late. Youngsters Karthi Selvam and Aditya were also responsible for skying chances with just Tomas Santiago to beat.

The only bright spot for India was the improved game of Aditya Lalage and midfield engine Hardik Singh. Team’s vice-captain Hardik was doing his usual role of running the length of the pitch, constantly carrying the ball while dodging Argentine defence, but barely found any support from his attackers and midfielders. Aditya scored in the 50th minute after Hardik drove at the Argentine defence like a man possessed, dodging three defenders and striking towards the goal, which was turned in by Aditya.

India’s second goal came from a penalty stroke after goalkeeper Santiago broke the rhythm of the play when Karthi received an aerial ball. Sanjay came to take the penalty stroke ahead of designated taker Harmanpreet, sending Santiago the wrong way and scoring another consolation goal for the hosts.

What’s next for India?

The Indian team have another tough task at hand as they travel to Hobart, Australia to play the next leg of the tournament. India will play two games against the hosts Australia and two games against Spain. While Spain have also lost their four matches in the first leg, Australia has been in red-hot form, defeating World Champions Germany and Pakistan twice each.

“This period of December to February is a tough one. We always have to manage some injuries like Sukhi (Sukhjeet Singh) is injured right now and Shila (Shilanand Lakra) also came off. So, we will have to see that also,” Fulton told reporters after the match. India squad will see some changes as coach Fulton plans to give chances to the other players who are part of the camp. “The whole block was about rotation. The first ones have played, and we will have another group joining us now,” he said.

